The government Legault wants to correct his or her bill 61, but you are not satisfied with the oppositions

The president of the treasury Board, Christian Dubé
10 June 2020 10h52
Updated at 17h39
Olivier Bossé
The Sun
On the third day of public hearings, and after a lot more to wipe away the criticism, the government Legault confirmed on Wednesday that he will correct his bill 61 intended to accelerate the construction of infrastructure to revive the economy. But this is nothing to calm down the grumbling of the opposition, who seek to rewrite 16 of the 54 items!
“Article 50 needs to be rewritten,” admitted the president of the treasury Board, Christian Dubé, in the morning, before entering the room for the question and answer period is always held with a reduced number of mps.
“It has been asked probably too wide, because that’s really what we wanted to do by regulation. And the compromise and adjustment that I am willing to do is to be specific, in article 50, that it’s going to be to improve the liquidity of enterprises. This is not the exact words, but it’s going to be much more targeted to ensure that it meets the demand of the Charbonneau commission, that state of what has been done in the pilot project since a few years, but meets the demand of entrepreneurs who need to have oxygen, which they need to have cash in a period of crisis”, explains Mr. Dubé, about this key article of the draft law raises several criticisms.
Instead be extended for an indefinite period of time, the extension of the health emergency could be limited to six months, ” says Mr Dube. A proposal of the Protector of citizens carried out on Tuesday in public hearings.
“I’d like to discuss with the opposition in the coming days when we will go article by article, but she [the ombudsperson] suggested to limit the extension of the period health, subject of public Health, to a maximum period of six months. So, I have a lot of the opening and then I found that it was, indeed, an excellent presentation,” said the president of the treasury Board.
Excessive powers and permanent
Prior to the release of Mr. Dubé, the three opposition parties had come to say to the journalists, parliamentarians at what point this “bill dozer“, says the head of the liberal Party Dominique Anglade, turns out to be a “public danger”, according to Vincent Marissal, Québec solidaire, and requires an “extreme makeover” to become acceptable in the eyes of the Parti québécois and its representative Véronique Hivon.
The three opposition parties and the independent mna Guy Ouellette came in the end of the day, after having listened to the opinion of the Auditor general of Québec and the Barreau du Québec, to close the three days of hearings. The four opposition mps brought with them a common list of 16 items where withdrawals, additions or corrections are needed, from their point of view.
“This bill is an excuse to arrogate new powers excessive permanently,” says the liberal Gaétan Barrette, who does not believe in the error of good faith as to the scope of the current article 50.
For its part, the solidarity Marissal speaks of a project of the law “unskilful”, “inadequate” and “dangerous, in some ways,” he reiterated. “The government wants to go faster, but faster does not mean all weird. And the prime minister must change his rhetoric a little barely simple to say that opposing this bill is tantamount to opposing the economic recovery of Québec,” says Mr. Marissal.
More than 100 000 signatures against
While the independent Ouellette points out that in four days, more than 100,000 people have signed an online petition on the site Change.org against this bill, his quasi-namesake of the PQ, Martin Ouellet, hereby certify that the 61 is still unacceptable in its current form.
“We would like it [the government] to withdraw the broad powers to circumvent laws, we would like it also removes the state of emergency extended indefinitely and, most importantly, it removes the immunity from prosecution which is extended,” says Mr. Ouellet, on the common demands of the oppositions.
“With this, we would also like to see the government adds measures of accountability, increased powers to the public procurement Authority as a bulwark of public contracts to be able to investigate and have the ability to investigate much more intensely. And we would also have to be monitored more tight by the Auditor-general on each project that would have benefited from measures accelerated”, lists the pq Ouellet.
Everyone means to say that the parliamentary session, in which the work should, in principle, be completed Friday, could extend until next week in order to come to an agreement of 125 deputies, and with its adoption. Bills 44 and 55 are also being studied by parliamentary committees.