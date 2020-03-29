The government of the updated macroeconomic forecast, Smigel
March 29, 2020 | Business | No Comments|
During development, changes in the state Budget, the government of the updated macroeconomic forecast. This was written by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmyhal in his Telegram channel.
“At the Cabinet meeting approved the new figures. Experts of the Ministry of economy in the process of preparing a new forecast has held a number of consultations with experts of the Ministry of Finance, NBU, IMF, and independent analytical organizations. Perhaps not all the numbers we pleased, but in the second half of the expected improvement of the economic situation”, – wrote the Prime Minister.