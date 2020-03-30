The government proposes to cut funding for the Ministry of Infrastructure on 1 billion UAH
The Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a bill on reducing the funding of the Ministry of infrastructure of Ukraine for 2020 4,954 billion to 3,915 billion.
The document was registered on 29 Mar 2020 under No. 3279 on the website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.
In the bill the government proposes to reduce funding in the following areas: the office of the Ministry of Infrastructure – with 249,4 mln UAH to 170,1 million; ensure operational and safe condition of navigable sluices with 116.3 million UAH to UAH 39 mn; the State Agency of infrastructure projects of Ukraine – with 4,178 billion UAH to UAH 3.2 bn; the State service of Maritime and river transport of Ukraine from 52 to 51.8 million UAH million UAH, the State service of Ukraine on safety on transport is 129.3 million UAH to the amount of 128.5 million UAH; The state Agency of highways of Ukraine with 44.7 million UAH to UAH 44.5 million.
In particular, for the design and construction of the airfield of the International airport “Dnepropetrovsk”, the government proposes to allocate UAH 100 million, not 1 billion, as envisaged for this year. And financing activities to ensure road traffic safety in accordance with the state programs to be reduced from 3,167 billion to 3,108 billion.
As reported, on behalf of the government of March 18, the Ministry of Finance is preparing amendments to the state budget for the year 2020 for the allocation of funds for combating coronavirus from non-priority state programs.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on March 25, 2020 imposed a state of emergency throughout the country and extended the quarantine until April 24.