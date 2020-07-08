The government Trump pushes schools to reopen in the fall
School bus in Manchester, New Hampshire
July 8, 2020 13h43
Ivan Crown
Agence France-Presse
WASHINGTON – The United States has exceeded Wednesday, three million recorded cases of Covid-19, but the government Donald Trump’s announcement of the encouraging signs in a few outbreaks of the pandemic, which are still to be confirmed, and calls for a re-opening total of the schools in the fall.
The country had put three months to reach a million cases, at the end of April, at the same time as the european Union. In the meantime, the United States has detected two million new cases when the EU added 270.000. The last million was added in less than a month.
The Americans never come out of their first wave, which has moved geographically, and in several of the most populous States, such as Texas and Florida, the trend since June is an increase, hospital beds, occupied, and deaths.
The vice-chairman Mike Pence, however, announced “first indications” positive on a stabilization of the epidemic in some cities, in particular to a stabilization of the percentage of positive results among the tests carried out in Arizona, and visits to the emergency room, stabilizing in Florida.
“We have flattened the curve previously, we have slowed down the contagion before, and we can start over,” said Mike Pence, still inclined to minimize the alerts of the type initiated by dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the Institute of infectious diseases.
“Keep doing what you do, because we are beginning to see the first indications,” said Mike Pence, recommending again the port of the mask. He himself had one on the face, arriving at the press conference, what he was not previously.
The mask is now mandatory in public, when the separation physical is not possible, in 27 of the 50 american States, said the organization ASTHO to the AFP, which is ten more than two weeks ago, the Texas.
The federal government, which does not control the schools and universities, is pushing local officials to reopen the schools, and new guidelines will be published.
While the Centres for the prevention and control of diseases (CDC) were previously before the possibility for students to remain in the home, as being the option the less risky, the discourse has changed after that Donald Trump has firmly taken a position for the reopening. He criticized directly Wednesday morning in a tweet the instructions of the body.
“It is not a question of whether schools should reopen, but how. They should re-open fully, and be fully operational”, said a few hours later the secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos.
“Our recommendations are not mandatory,” she said to the director, CDC, Robert Redfield.
Donald Trump, however, is not isolated on this issue: the american Academy of pediatrics has taken a position in favour of a re-opening of schools after the experience seen as a negative to distance education in the spring, and cases of dropping out of school.
Two countries
Donald Trump has even tweeted on Wednesday that “the mortality rate of coronavirus (had) been divided by ten!”.
This assertion is misleading: it is true that, on average, the country is far short of the record of the death of April, when the balance sheet daily exceeded 3,000 deaths, compared to the 600 these last few days.
But there are two countries in one: the North-East reduced its balance sheets, which compensates for the increases in indisputable in the South and in the West.
In many parts of the South and West, the number of cases is increasing faster than the number of tests, which proves that the virus is circulating more and more, and that the increase in cases is not due solely to the testing of mild cases and asymptomatic, which would not have been detected in the spring, when there was a shortage of tests.
Arizona has the double of daily deaths as a month ago (42 deaths per day on average for the past week, compared with 19 deaths, according to the Covid Tracking Project). The number of patients for the coronavirus hospitalized has tripled in a month.
In Australia, Melbourne is reconfinée after you have registered 191 new cases in 24 hours. Texas and Florida have announced more than 10,000 Tuesday, but the inhabitants still déconfinés.