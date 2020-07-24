The Grand Prix of Canada F1 is cancelled
Photo: Paul Chiasson Archives The canadian Press
There will be no Formula 1 race in America this year.
The amateurs in the province of motor racing will have to do their mourning. The Grand Prix of Canada will not not finally take place this year in the wake of the pandemic of sars coronavirus.
The Formula 1 has made the decision to continue his season in Europe after the Grand Prix of Russia on the 27th of September. Three new events have been added to the calendar, including a race on the circuit of Nürburgring, in Germany, on the 11th of October, a date that was anticipated for the event in montreal.
The Grand Prix of Portimao, in Portugal, and the Grand Prix of Imola will follow the calendar. It is, therefore, to say that there will be no race in America this year.
“We’re disappointed not to be able to run in Canada this year. We know at what point the race is always exciting Montreal will be missed by our supporters, said Chase Carey, the big boss of F1, said in a statement. We look forward to coming back next year and we know our supporters will be waiting for you. “
With the addition of three new races in Europe, the season now has 13 tests. The F1 still hopes to take 15 to 18 Grands Prix and finish the season in December with races in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi.
It is necessary to go back to 2009 for the final cancellation of the Canadian Grand Prix. At the time, the promoter and the F1 had not been able to find a common ground in the negotiations for the rights for the presentation of the race.
Data | Our interactive content on the COVID-19
– Follow the evolution of the COVID-19 in Quebec
– Vaccine against the coronavirus : sprinter to a marathon
– Occupations at risk are more occupied by women?
– The pandemic in Quebec, quotes and dates
– How is the coronavirus has he progressed in different nations?