The great comedian Monique Mercure has died at the age of 89 years
Monique Mercure has played in, among others, <em>Providence</em>, where she played Edith Beauchamp, a role which earned him the Gemini award for best performance by a female in 2007 and 2009, and the prix Artis in 2008 and 2009.
May 17, 2020 11h18
The canadian Press
MONTREAL — The first quebec actress to have won the prix d’interprétation féminine at Cannes left us.
Monique Mercure has died at the age of 89 years. The news was confirmed by his agency on Sunday morning, with no further details on the circumstances of his departure.
Also active in film, television and on stage, Monique Mercure was able to embody with as much talent as one of two Best of Jean Genet, one of Two women in gold ) by Claude Fournier or one of the two old twins in Saints-Martyrs-des-Damnés by Robin Aubert.
She has also played at the theatre, classical greeks to the great contemporaries. She was the Rose Ouimet of the Sisters-in-law in 1971 at the TNM, and she headed the national theatre School in Montreal, during the 1990s.
It has been seen in the series mémoires vives (vivid Memories, but especially in Providence, where she played Edith Beauchamp, a role which earned him the Gemini award for best performance by a female in 2007 and 2009, and the prix Artis in 2008 and 2009.
The Cannes film Festival was awarded in 1977 for his Rose-Aimée in J. A. Martin photographeby Jean Beaudin.
A call stronger than all
Born Monique Émond in Montreal on November 14, 1930, the young Monique Mercure receives a religious education among the Ladies of the Congregation of Notre-Dame. It is intended first a career as a cellist : she was graduated in 1949 with a degree from the prestigious école montréalaise de musique Vincent-d’indy, where she has spent the past seven years of her adolescence, and she married the same year, the quebec composer Pierre Mercure. The young musician will eventually go to study the art of choral singing for a year at the renowned teacher Nadia Boulanger in Paris.
But the call of the theatre is stronger than everything. After a stay in the troupe the Compagnons de Saint-Laurent’s father Legault, her choice was made: she would become an actress. She will be leaving soon to study in Paris with Jacques Lecoq, in 1956, and then will refine the four years with the Montreal Drama Studio”. The young woman will do during this time in her first foray on the boards, here and there, before getting his first film role in 1952: a figuration in the adaptation of the play by Gratien Gélinas’ Tit-Coq.
After several other secondary roles, in particular in any take of Claude Jutra award in 1963, it has experienced a huge success by participating in Two women in gold (1970) by Claude Fournier. The actress did not hesitate to undress a little in this comedy libertine where two women neglected by their husbands decide to live to the full their sexuality.
Monique Mercure will be the year following the Alexandrian in the classic My uncle Antoine ‘s Jutra. You will then see the movies a lot, especially in The Time of a hunt (1972), The Vultures (1975), La Cuisine rouge (1980), The Quarantine (1982), In the belly of the dragon (1989) or The red Violin (1998).
The cinema have in store for him also the award-Nominated of the best supporting actress in 1992 for his participation in the Naked Lunch , the Canadian David Cronenberg. It will play elsewhere, often in English, here and abroad.
A great Albertine
In 1993, the awards continue to accumulate for the actress, who gets in quick the Denise Pelletier prize, the prix Gascon-Roux (for The Trojan) and the governor general’s Award for performing arts. In 2010, she was made a Grand Officer of the Ordre national du Québec.
In 1995, Espace GO, it was a formidable Albertine at 70 years old in a production ofAlbertine in five times by Michel Tremblay, directed by Martine Beaulne, immortalized on film by André Melançon in 2000. She has managed the tour de force to interpret the three roles in The Good of Genet.
If the stage and the cinema have been an integral part of the life of Monique Mercure, the actress has not shunned the small screen provided. She was first seen in Under the sign of leo in 1961, and then, among others, in The earthly Paradise (1968), La Petite Patrie (1974), minister (1983-1986), Shehaweh (1992) and Mercy (1994). It will then director-general of the national theatre School, Montreal, from 1991 to 1997, and then as artistic director until 2000.
From 2004 to 2011, she held the prominent role of Édith Beauchamp in Providence, which has earned him two Gemini awards. Immediately after, we saw in the series Mémoires vives, at Radio-Canada, in which she played the character of Claudette Morin-Hamelin in 2012 and 2013.
In 2004, she had been one of the two old twins (with Monique Miller), in Saints-Martyrs-des-Damnés, Robin Aubert. And in 2006, she will perform a seventy-year-old reached of Alzheimer’s disease in The Twilight of Fernand Dansereau. She also played “the centenary” in the film Big Dipper in 2008.
According to the website IMDB, his last presence at the cinema was a small, silent role, that of a woman with loss of autonomy, in bed, visited by his sister (Denise Filiatrault) in It is the heart that dies last.