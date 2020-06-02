Obviously, there was urgency for many to get a hair cut.
June 1st, 2020
Updated June 2, 2020 at 8h48
The great déconfinement capillary [PHOTOS]
Normand Provencher
The hour of the great déconfinement capillary rang early Monday morning, while hairdressers and barbers in Quebec have revealed combs, razors and dyes to give a little sparkle to a crowd of heads left fallow for the past two and a half months. Appointment books are filled, telephone lines inflamed, equipment and sanitary protocols to tame, most have started the day with “la broue in the toupette”, but happy to find their customer.
The Lounge on Arrival, on the avenue Royale in Beauport sector, a dozen men gray-haired retirees, the majority, waited part of the morning, outside, before passing on the chair of Dany’s Arrival in the business for 40 years. Of old accustomed, the Jean-Claude Lévesque, Roger Leclerc, Michel Gauthier, Roger Arbour, and Norman Rousseau, have had to take a number upon arrival. As to the butcher.
“At 8.15 am, we were all here before the owner. He remained surprised. There was even one that happened at 6: 30am. It makes you wonder if he has not spent the night on the bench…” says one of them, through a friendly chaos.
The waiting, in the respect of the distancing physical, has been the pretext for a string of jokes and memories, like those of the time when the haircut cost six dollars. None are wearing a mask. Once inside, its use is "strongly recommended", is it written by hand, under the traditional pole barber habs.
The Lounge on Arrival, which has only three chairs, attracts the eye by his deployment of colour and unusual objects.
The Lounge on Arrival, painted a shimmering yellow of the provence, is an institution in this corner of the city, which is across the bridge from the Island of Orleans. In the family, one was a barber from father to son since 1920. He is cut of the coat here. “It works, it you case-there, it has no good sense,” says Michel Gauthier, an ex-construction worker. When the weather allows, the clients can get their hair cut outside on the terrace.
The best set-up
In this first day back at work, Dany’s Arrival has not had too much time to count the flies on the ceiling. “I was supposed to have two girls with me this morning, but they didn’t return home because I had not received my visors (protective). I should have them in the afternoon or tomorrow”, lance-t-il, a mask to the face, running around cutting the head of a customer while the phone rings in the indifference. “There are enough hard…”, ” sliding-t-he with a laugh.
The place-cramped, with only three chairs, attracts the eye by his deployment of colour and unusual objects. Aquariums, a jar of lollipops, the kitties plush, Buzz Lightyear… “It is a story without end, my case,” says Mr. Larivee about the decoration. “Here, it is not too great for nothing. I have the best
set-up : a hut of the same, a garden shed and a large parking lot. I think to install a fountain in the back, with fish, to make fish for the kids.”
“At 8.15 am, we were all here before the owner. He remained surprised. There was even one that happened at 6: 30am. It makes you wonder if he has not spent the night on the bench… ”
A client of the Salon on Arrival
On a table, a small book containing comments scrawled by customers in the age venerable. One recalls that Dany “took a bottle” while his grand-father was cutting hair.
Landed in gale of wind, at the wheel of a Jeep black, an employee, Manuela, comes to inquire about the morale of his boss. The number of customers amazes. “It discourages me ben stiff… Poor Danny, he is all alone. I not work today. I returned only on Thursday. My schedule is like this,” she says, before turning back to go to the veterinarian with her dog, suffering from an abscess.
Overdrive
In Ocalm, avenue Cartier, the owner Eve Koszowski, and his deputy Florian Van Wambeke were ready to receive the first guests, as early as 7am. The lounge had closed its doors on 18 march.
“The agenda is filled for the past 15 days and we are in for three weeks (without an appointment). The calls continue to go,” said Eve. To meet the health requirements, the plexiglas guards were installed between each sink. Masks, visors and aprons are mandatory. The living room hosts no more than three clients at the same time.
“We keep a twenty minutes to disinfect the chair and all the instruments that have been in contact with the clients,” explains Florian is busy sweeping the hair to Dany, the first to be pointed in this day of re-opening. “It could have been more. It comes with 15 days normally. It was the customer who was in desperate need of me.”
The measures have been taken to meet the requirements of the public Health.
Florian is expected to redouble its effort to meet the demand. It will be in the position of 7h to 20h, six days per week, for a good time. “It is a little
rushant. Physically, the hairstyle it is hard for the body. I am ready to do a little more, but not as much” as some colleagues from other salons.
Installed in the bottom of the facility, mask to the face, Séverine admits that she had succeeded in getting a hair coloring for the containment. But not a cup. “We shouldn’t exaggerate…” The deployment of the anti-COVID reassures. She tries not to be too concerned. “It’s still nerve-wracking. We did not want to catch it.”
Despite the costs incurred by the health rules, the owner of Ocalm doesn’t plan to raise prices, at least in the short term. “I put a box on the counter and people can make a voluntary contribution. I’ll see what it does in two-three months. If I don’t fit in my expenses, I will be forced to raise my prices. I think I’m one of the only salons to do it.”
Fog uncomfortable
Masks, visors and aprons are mandatory.
Further down, on rue Saint-Jean, the hairdresser Emily, the Salon have you seen the look, was all smiles to see happen as a first client Eve, who had taken care to bring him a coffee. “I was lucky enough to have a hairdresser who is my friend. In addition, it’s good to encourage our local businesses,” said the latter.
Here, too, all measures have been taken to meet the requirements of the public Health. Of all, it is certainly the port of the protective visor that dislike the most to Amélie. Condensation forms on the glasses because of the heat, hence his discomfort.
“This is unbearable. It is expected to stabilize during the day. That will depend on my level of
placoting…”
