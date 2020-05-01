The great duel of the Lost Fingers
The Lost Fingers
Geneviève Bouchard
The Sun
Are you more grunge or dance? The Lost Fingers you pose the crucial question, and could reconcile these two solitudes with a new project.
In the coming months, the expert group re-readings gypsy jazz pieces of all kinds will launch a duet (or duel?) of times drawn in the horizon opposite.
It starts today with I Like To Move It Reel to Real and Even Flow of Pearl Jam. It will continue for six months in a celebration of the years 90. And it will be up to you to choose your favorite song.
