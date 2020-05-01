The great duel of the Lost Fingers

| May 1, 2020 | Enterteiment | No Comments

Le grand duel des Lost Fingers

Le grand duel des Lost Fingers

The Lost Fingers

May 1, 2020 0.00

Share

The great duel of the Lost Fingers

Le grand duel des Lost Fingers

Le grand duel des Lost Fingers

Geneviève Bouchard

The Sun

Share

Are you more grunge or dance? The Lost Fingers you pose the crucial question, and could reconcile these two solitudes with a new project.

In the coming months, the expert group re-readings gypsy jazz pieces of all kinds will launch a duet (or duel?) of times drawn in the horizon opposite.

It starts today with I Like To Move It Reel to Real and Even Flow of Pearl Jam. It will continue for six months in a celebration of the years 90. And it will be up to you to choose your favorite song.

To follow in line here…

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *