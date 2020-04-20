The gross u.s. collapses, undermined by the collapse of demand and the saturation of reserves
Photo: Loren Elliot Agence France-Presse
The oil markets do not end up diving for weeks as the crisis of the sars coronavirus has actually melt the application.
The price of a barrel of american oil continued its free fall Monday, losing more than 30 % under 13 dollars a barrel, its lowest since more than two decades, in the face of a sharp drop in demand and u.s. supply near saturation.
The barrel to u.s. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for delivery in may, of which this is the last day of trading, went down dramatically from approximately 38 % to 11,04 dollars to 7: 55 am (Montreal time), its lowest level since 1998. In comparison, it was worth about 114 million in 2011.
On his side, the barrel of Brent of the North sea, european reference, was less affected, he yielded 6.05 per cent, to 26,38 dollars around 8: 05 a.m. (Montreal time).
The oil markets do not end up diving for weeks that travel restrictions in many countries, and the paralysis of many economies due to the crisis of the coronavirus to the melting of the request, provided that a deep recession is unfolding in the world.
On the supply side, the market has been flooded with oil at a low cost, after that Saudi Arabia, a prominent member of the Organization of petroleum exporting countries (OPEC), has launched a price war with Russia in order to obtain a maximum share of the market.
The two countries have put an end to their dispute at the beginning of the month by accepting, with other countries, to reduce their production of almost 10 million barrels per day to stimulate the markets affected by the virus.
But prices have continued to plummet when it became clear that the cuts promised not sufficient to compensate for the massive drop in demand.
The contract on the barrel of WTI for may delivery ending on Monday evening, those who hold them must find buyers physical the faster. But the stocks that are already greatly inflated in the United States in recent weeks, they are forced to sell off their price.
Michael McCarthy, head of strategy for CMC Markets, notes that the fall of the WTI ” translates to a glut of crude inventories within the terminal Cushing (Oklahoma, south).
The us benchmark is now “decoupled” from that of Brent, a benchmark oil in europe, and “the gap between the two has reached its highest level in a decade,” he stressed in a note.
Gap unique
“The United States, as a market-locked, have the most important storage issues,” she said Jasper Lawler, an analyst for London Capital Group.
“The demand is so much lower than the supply that the reserve could already have reached 70 % to 80 % of their capacity “, he added.
The u.s. agency for energy information administration said last week that crude inventories of the world’s largest economy had risen to 19.25 million barrels the previous week, adding to the woes of a world market that was already surapprovisionné even before the pandemic COVID-19.
Sukrit Vijayakar, analyst for the Trifecta Consultants, points out that the u.s. refinery fail to transform the crude oil fast enough, which explains that there are fewer buyers and reservations that fill up.
There is an influx of deliveries from the Middle East and nobody to buy ” because the costs of transport are high “, he explains to AFP.
Despite this fall, a glimmer of hope for the u.s. reference : WTI for delivery in June, which will become the standard contract Tuesday, was resisting a little better, losing that 11,07 % to 22,26 dollars. Such a difference between the two deadlines so close together is extremely rare or even unique.
This means that “nobody wants what you sell today, but (some) may want in the future,” stressed Jeffrey Halley, senior analyst for Oanda.