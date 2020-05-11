The guitar Kurt Cobain used to Unplugged in the auction
The guitar used by Kurt Cobain during the recording of the famous concert <em>Unplugged</em> of Nirvana in 1993, will be offered for auction, with an estimate of starting at a million dollars.
Share
May 11, 2020 13h56
Updated at 14h11
Share
The guitar Kurt Cobain used to Unplugged in the auction
Agence France-Presse
NEW YORK — The guitar used by Kurt Cobain during the recording of the famous concert Unplugged Nirvana, in 1993, will be offered for auction at a sale held on 19 and 20 June in Los Angeles, with a baseline estimate of one million dollars.
The guitar semi-acoustic which will be available for sale by the house Julien’s Auctions is a rare model, the D-18E manufactured by the maker american Martin to 302 copies only, in 1959.
It met the rules of the show Unplugged (disconnected) from the american channel MTV, who wanted the artists are invited to use only the instruments acoustic or semi-acoustic.
The concert “Unplugged”, recorded in New York on 18 November 1993, which corresponds to the peak of Nirvana, the rock group the most significant event of the 90s, which has crystallized around him in a musical movement, grunge.
In addition to its great success, the group had interpreted on this occasion a cover of the song by David Bowie, The Man Who Sold the World, which has marked the spirits.
The performance came less than six months before the suicide, on April 5, 1994, Kurt Cobain, depressed and addicted to heroin.
The guitarist and singer will not have known the release of Unplugged, which was going to rise to the forefront of the record sales upon its release, in November 1994.
According to the trade magazine Billboard, it sold more than five million copies in the United States.
The guitar is sold with its pouch, customized by Kurt Cobain, as well as three tickets of luggage.
The guitar is the most expensive of the story is a Fender Stratocaster, christened “Black Strat”, used by the guitarist of the british band Pink Floyd, David Gilmour.
It was sold by the musician for 3,975 M$, at a sale held in June 2019 by the house Christie’s, for the benefit of charitable causes.
At the end of October, the legendary vest olive green worn by Kurt Cobain during the recording of the same “Unplugged” was sold for 334 000 $, at an online auction organized by Julien’s Auctions.