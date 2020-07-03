The gymnast quebec Thierry Pellerin arrested for sex crimes
Photo: Team Canada/Twitter
The gymnast quebec of international calibre Thierry Pellerin was arrested Thursday at his home in Lévis for sexual offences on minors.
The police Department of the City of Lévis (SPVL) specifies that Thierry Pellerin, who is 22 years of age, is expected to appear in court Friday at the Palace of justice of Quebec.
He should then be accused of luring a person under the age of 18 years, invitation to sexual touching, the making of child pornography and transmission of sexually explicit material to an underage person.
The police explained that the investigation concerning the suspect began early last month when a situation of child luring has been reported.
Thierry Pellerin was often in contact with athletes who are minors. It is through social networks that he would have committed the criminal offences charged, according to the SPVL.
Search warrants and arrest have been issued about it. The Module technology of the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) has been established to assist the investigators of the SPVL, and the analysis of the electronic hardware of the suspect.
The police de Lévis said they have reason to believe that Thierry Pellerin could have other victims. Any information relevant to the inquiry that the concerns can be forwarded to the police Department of the City of Lévis.
The card sports Thierry Pellerin illustrated by the national gymnastics team mentions that he is a specialist in the pommel horse. He won the bronze medal at the world Cup Challenge in Paris last year, the gold medal in the pommel of the world Cup Challenge of Guimarães and the silver medal in Paris in 2018.
He was gold medallist in the pommel horse of the canadian Championships in 2017 and 2018.