The gymnast Thierry Pellerin accused of sexual crimes
The gymnast Thierry Pellerin based in Charny, in September 2016
July 3, 2020 8: 50am
Updated at 11h48
Isabelle Mathieu
The Sun
The canadian Press
LÉVIS – The gymnast-class quebec international Thierry Pellerin was accused of luring computer science, and other offences of a sexual nature on two boys Friday morning at the palace of justice of Quebec. He was able to regain his freedom after being committed to several conditions.
Thierry Pellerin, who is 22 years of age, was arrested Thursday evening at his home by the police of Levis. Wearing a t-shirt and black pants, mask on the face, the young man appeared by videoconference from the police station.
Pellerin has been accused of luring it to a person under the age of 18 years, invitation to sexual touching, production of child pornography and sent it to a minor sexually explicit material.
The period of the alleged offences cover of the September 1, 2019 to June 9, 2020 for one of the complainants ‘ and the 20 march to 9 June 2020 to another. The two complainants were between the ages of 10 and 12 years old at the beginning of the period of the charges.
The Crown prosecutor Geneviève Corriveau has agreed that He can resume his liberty during the proceedings after he was committed for an amount of$ 1500. He will be banned from communicating with the complainants and their family. Thierry Pellerin will have to remain in Quebec and prohibition against entering parks or public areas where there are minors. It will not be able to hold employment, the placing in a relationship of authority or trust with minors. The accused will not have the right of access to the Internet in any way, or use a camera to make photos or videos.
The statement of this condition, Thierry Pellerin is concerned about the impact it might have on his work as a professional photographer. His lawyer Mathieu Giroux indicated that they would analyse all the possible avenues.
Through social networks
The police explained that the investigation concerning the suspect began early last month when a situation of child luring has been reported.
Thierry Pellerin was often in contact with athletes who are minors. It is through social networks that he would have committed the criminal offences charged, according to the SPVL.
Search warrants and arrest have been launched about it. The Module technology of the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) has been established to assist the investigators of the SPVL, and the analysis of the electronic hardware of the suspect. This analysis work is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.
The police de Lévis said they have reason to believe that Thierry Pellerin could have other victims. Any information relevant to the inquiry that the concerns can be forwarded to the police Department of the City of Lévis.
The card sports Thierry Pellerin illustrated by the national gymnastics team mentions that he is a specialist in the pommel horse. He won the bronze medal at the world Cup Challenge in Paris last year, the gold medal in the pommel of the world Cup Challenge of Guimarães and the silver medal in Paris in 2018.
He was gold medallist in the pommel horse of the canadian Championships in 2017 and 2018.
