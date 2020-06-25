The half-offensive of Larks, James Wilder’s son, retires
Photo: Kayle Neis The canadian Press
The football career of James Wilder’s son is officially over.
The half offensive Montreal Alouettes announced his retirement on Wednesday, part of the new on the social networks.
“One of the decisions the more decisions I have made in my life is to retire at the age of 28 years, in full maturity, the sport that I began practicing when I was five years old,” wrote Wilder’s son on Twitter.
“I am now ready for the next chapter of my life. @lcf I simply say thank you. I will always be grateful. “
Wilder has indicated that he will become the instructor of demis offensive high school Henry B. Plant in Tampa Bay, Florida. It would also be a management position in a fitness center.
Earlier Wednesday, he had implied that he was tired of the uncertainty caused by the pandemic of COVID-19.
“I can’t wait for @lfc. I have to take care of the family, ” he wrote, also on Twitter.
Commissioner Randy Ambrosie said that the time of the earliest to start a season shortened would be September. But Ambrosie also recalled that the scenario of a season cancelled, remains possible.
A strong carrier of the ball, of six feet three inches and 232 pounds, Wilder has accepted an agreement to a season with the club in January after being released by the Toronto Argonauts.
The Alouettes saw Wilder son to be a player that can help fill the departure of William Stanback — who has accumulated gains of 1,048 yards on the ground last season — who joined the Raiders in Las Vegas, in the national football League.
Friendly and outgoing, Wilder began his career in the CFL with the Argonauts in 2017, first as a member of the special forces units. However, it has been named the rookie by excellence in the league after having registered gains in the ground of 872 yards (a 7.2 yards per run) and five touchdowns. He had also achieved a 51 caught for gains of 533 yards.
Towards the end of the season, he became a runner in the Argonauts (9-9), who have completed their schedule by winning five of their last six meetings in the regular season to finish atop the standings in the section.
After you have eliminated the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the final of the association, the Argos have caused a great surprise by beating the Calgary Stampeders 27-24 in the final of the Grey Cup during the first season of the Marc Trestman at the helm of the training in toronto.
The following season, the production offensive Wilder son has decreased. It was limited to 691 yards in 147 races (for 4.7 yards per run) with three touchdowns. Last year, he has amassed 464 yards in 92 attempts on the ground (a 5.0 yards per run) and scored a major.