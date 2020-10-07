The Los Angeles Lakers are one step away from conquering the NBA ring after adding a hard-fought victory over the Miami Heat (102-96) in the fourth chapter of the Orlando Finals, which the Californians dominate 3-1.

The Lakers touch the ring after adding their third victory

DPA

The Los Angeles Lakers are one step away from conquering the NBA ring after adding a hard-fought victory over the Miami Heat (102-96) in the fourth chapter of the Orlando Finals, which the Californians dominate 3-1.

After conceding their first loss in the tie, the Lakers wanted to hit the table and did it mainly through their great defensive work, which left Miami with 42 percent shooting from the field.

After leaving the third game early and visibly angry, LeBron James returned to the charge and emerged as the best of the night touching the 'triple-double' (28 points, 12 rebounds and 8 assists) and helped by Anthony Davis ( 22), who intimidated in the inside game as usual.

However, it was Kentavious Caldwell – Pope who was the unexpected hero of the night. The point guard, author of 15 points, got the decisive five points, a triple and a penetration, which killed Miami's hope in the last plays.

As for the Florida team, they returned to play without the injured Goradn Dragic, although it was reinforced with the return of Bam Adebayo (15). Jimmy Butler returned to touch the 'triple-double' (22, 10 rebounds and 9 assists), but was better defended after his spectacular previous performance and did not have as much aim (8/17 in shots).

Tyler Herro (21) and Duncan Robinson (17) also tried it against an opponent who, in such a close match, also took advantage of their greater depth on the bench (27-13 in substitute scoring). The fifth chapter of the Finals will be played at dawn from Friday to Saturday (3.00 hours), when the Lakers will have their first opportunity to equal the 17 titles of the Boston Celtics.