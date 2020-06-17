The He Philippe Dallaire comments on the return of the coronavirus in China: don’t worry for the moment
Martin Lafrenière
Le Nouvelliste
Three-Rivers — The He Philippe Dallaire trust the chinese authorities to control the emergence of a hundred new cases of coronavirus detected from a week in Beijing.
The business man is located in Shenzhen with his wife. This city located more than 2000 km to the south of Beijing does not present any new case of COVID-19 for weeks, he points out. The census of people affected the COVID-19 in the chinese capital seems not to be too much stress even if this city had not seen such a situation for nearly two months.
“For the moment, this is not a concern. Beijing is trying to control to not to that extend. I expect that the government put measures in place. The government knows what is coming. It has already been able to control the situation, the people have already lived and they followed the instructions. There are several areas confined to Beijing.”
According to the most recent information, the outbreak observed in Beijing from a public market. Mr. Dallaire said that since the past few days, some 50,000 people who have recently visited this market have undergone a screening test for the coronavirus. According to him, the Chinese have the discipline necessary to continue to follow the health rules. But on the other hand, it would be illusory to hope for the end of public markets as we know them.
“It’s part of the culture. The meat is not refrigerated. There are turtles and frogs live, you can ask the merchant to kill them. The cultural shock is strong. It is necessary to see it to understand! We realize that it creates problems. Remains to be seen what action to take, but they will not be able to stop it, too many people live on it.”