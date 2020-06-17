The He Philippe Dallaire comments on the return of the coronavirus in China: don’t worry for the moment

Philippe Dallaire and his wife, Bonnie Fu.

June 16, 2020 15h11

Updated at 19h41

Martin Lafrenière

Le Nouvelliste

Three-Rivers — The He Philippe Dallaire trust the chinese authorities to control the emergence of a hundred new cases of coronavirus detected from a week in Beijing.

The business man is located in Shenzhen with his wife. This city located more than 2000 km to the south of Beijing does not present any new case of COVID-19 for weeks, he points out. The census of people affected the COVID-19 in the chinese capital seems not to be too much stress even if this city had not seen such a situation for nearly two months.

“For the moment, this is not a concern. Beijing is trying to control to not to that extend. I expect that the government put measures in place. The government knows what is coming. It has already been able to control the situation, the people have already lived and they followed the instructions. There are several areas confined to Beijing.”

According to the most recent information, the outbreak observed in Beijing from a public market. Mr. Dallaire said that since the past few days, some 50,000 people who have recently visited this market have undergone a screening test for the coronavirus. According to him, the Chinese have the discipline necessary to continue to follow the health rules. But on the other hand, it would be illusory to hope for the end of public markets as we know them.

“It’s part of the culture. The meat is not refrigerated. There are turtles and frogs live, you can ask the merchant to kill them. The cultural shock is strong. It is necessary to see it to understand! We realize that it creates problems. Remains to be seen what action to take, but they will not be able to stop it, too many people live on it.”

This photo was taken recently in the metro of Shenzhen shows that the spacing physical does not exist. On the other hand, many people are wearing a mask.

PROVIDED BY PHILIPPE DALLAIRE

Mr. Dallaire admits to looking forward to see if the traditional festival of the dragon boats, which takes place from 25 to 27 June in China, will have consequences on the number of people infected by the sars coronavirus.

“We will go to the family of my girlfriend (outside of Shenzhen). It will not be the only ones to travel. It could be that there was a bigger outbreak, but it has not been thought to cancel our trip. It is obvious that the body temperature will be taken on the train. There is no anxiety.”

Le Nouvelliste met with Philippe Dallaire in march to learn about the rules established in Shenzhen. The outlet temperature in public places, such as public transport, restaurants and banks was three months ago. This measure is maintained, in the same way that wearing a mask which was forced into the peak of the pandemic and who is now on a voluntary basis. It is this fact, that Philippe Dallaire that he feels safer in China than in Quebec.

“If we take the city of Shenzhen, there is a population of 13 million. We had 450 cases. For a total population of 1.4 billion people in China, it has been exemplary. The government has responded rapidly and people follow the rules. I have not experienced the situation in Quebec, but if it relies on the number of cases, yes, I feel more safe here. And I trust the figures that are disclosed. It may seem low, but Japan and Korea have also figures that are low. Anyway, everything is reopened. We went on a trip from April 25 to may 5 in Sanya, on the chinese island of Hainan located in the south of the country). I started playing soccer in April. The cinemas are not open yet. But the measures have been there since the beginning and it is trust.”

Masks popular

Ibboo, the company chaired by Mr. Dallaire, has launched in march the sale of masks in Canada to help the citizens here to have a product that’s difficult to access at this time. The businessman claims to have sold over 100,000 masks from this time and added gloves and hand sanitizer to its line of products primarily sold in Quebec in residences for elderly people, funeral establishments, and restaurants.

“Approximately 80 % of our sales are made in Quebec. It pays 5% of sales to the research against the COVID-19. And we’re happy. By making this pivot, it helps us to keep the head out of the water. The sale of pillows and cushions, travel has gone down a lot. The travel market has taken a big drop. It has not lost money with the cushions. For protection products, we made a small profit. It is able to survive. Otherwise, we would have gone bankrupt.”

Mr. Dallaire wishes to a recovery in the travel market towards the Christmas period. He would like to go visit his family during the same period, what it can’t do currently. The chinese government prohibits foreign citizens to come to the country since the end of the month of march.

Le Soleil

