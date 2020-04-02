The head of the Philippines called on the security forces to shoot violators of the quarantine
In connection with the pandemic coronavirus COVID-19, President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte said that the mistreatment of medical workers is unacceptable, and threatened violators of quarantine measures executions, according to Reuters.
In a televised address Duterte ordered the military and the police that in case of any problems or disobedience of citizens – “shoot them.”
“Is that understood? To death. If you are going to create problems, I will bury you,” said Duterte.
The Philippines was 96 deaths from the coronavirus COVID-19 311 and 2 confirmed cases of infection. Today register every day, hundreds of cases of infection.
Activists say bad things about his tough rhetoric and accused him of incitement to violence. This is also evidenced by the previously declared war on drugs in which police and armed mercenaries have murdered thousands of people accused of using or selling drugs.