The healthcare professionals in Québec are “dead tired” [VIDEO]
Of the elect of the FIQ and members of affiliated unions participated in an action of visibility to demand that work places are safe, respite care, remuneration to the height of the risk incurred and the respect of conventions for health professionals.
May 27, 2020 16h24
Updated at 17h02
Valérie Marcoux
The Sun
They were already “out of breath” before the pandemic, they are now “dead tired”, announced in front of the hotel le Concorde in Quebec city where the elected representatives of the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec (FIQ) and the members of affiliated unions participated in an action of visibility to demand that work places are safe, respite care, remuneration to the height of the risk incurred and the respect of conventions for health professionals.
Under the slogan “Dead tired”, the elect of the FIQ and members of trade unions have relayed to various places in the province between 11am and 16h on Wednesday in order to voice their discontent, in particular to the judgments in corporate that allow employers to postpone the vacation of the nursing staff.
The Sun, Frédéric Matte
In Quebec, the vice-president and the vice-president of the FIQ, Linda Lapointe and Jerome Rousseau, were expected as early as 11: 30 in front of the Concorde, the centre designated for patients with COVID-19. A total of forty people are attached to them. While respecting the measures of distance, they have blocked the traffic on the Grande-Allée in Quebec, while people took the floor in turn. They are then lying on the floor in order to represent in a symbolic way to the “dead tired”.
