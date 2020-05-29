The High Note: break the voice ***

Maggie (Dakota Johnson) is the assistant of the famous singer Grace Davis (Tracee Ellis Ross).

Eric Moreault

The Sun

CRITICAL / The High Note offers a topic — the music and stardom — which already counts on a lot of classic, Almost famous A star is born. And as this last, she put on a duo unstoppable : Dakota Johnson and Tracee Ellis Ross, who knows a lot about topic since the actress and singer is the daughter of the great Diana Ross !

The musical drama of Nisha Ganatra will not become a cult, but it has more ambition than the usual hollywood films — in which the scenario of Flora Greeson borrows several known patterns.

This lack of originality is amply compensated by the dynamic between its two actresses. A long film about two strong women, one at the pinnacle of his career and on the way down, and another begins, awkward, but full of good intentions.

This relationship between the mentor and the pupil, however, was different from that of’A star is born. Yes, the wonderful years of Grace Davis (Ellis Ross) resemble more and more a distant memory. But his popularity remains intact, and his entourage is considering it as a machine to print money rather than an artist. The icon’s dream to new songs, while her manager undrinkable (Ice Cube) is seeking to squeeze the lemon of its past successes.

Only Maggie Sherwood (Johnson), his assistant, still believes. His ambition is to make this album. Except that her boss resists the idea of giving him his first chance.

In order not to lose his valuable services, almost a slave, but also because of its deep-seated fear of breaking the mouth. As she is launching, the fire in the eyes : there are five women who have had a number one after the age of 40 and only one was black.

The High Note would have gained by exploiting this profitable niche rather than to touch on the subject. The film neglects to turn its attention on the fate of Maggie. Disappointed, the apprentice put on a young singer, met by chance, David Cliff (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.).

The two share a passion for Sam Cooke, she convinces him to record an album presenting itself as a documentary experience (subjugated, it seems, the musician asked no reference). Maggie the fact without the knowledge of Grace Davis… We are in doubt, it will squirt in the face !

Maggie put on a young singer, met by chance, David Cliff (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.).

Photo Focus Features

The film, Ganatra, born in Canada, and especially producer at the tv, plays the card of the high-end entertainment with all the glamour that surrounds a diva, a multi-millionaire (and of the contrast between Grace and Maggie, dressed in jeans and driving an old car).

As High fidelity (Stephen Frears, 2000), the strong soundtrack is accordingly very focused on songs legendary (there is All I Really Want to Do Dylan, Jealous Guy Lennon, etc).

In fact, this film mainly for his brilliant distribution. Tracee Ellis Ross is proving remarkable, and a partition more robust, would have been able to raise the work to new heights. Dakota Johnson has a charisma that is full screen. About Kelvin Harrison Jr., unforgettable in Waves (Trey Edward Shults, 2019), it has the style and voice of a real singer (think John Legend).

Move beyond the clichés and the final cheezy, The High Note is a pure pleasure (more for a music lover than a movie buff, even if the one does not preclude the other).

The High Note (The voice of success in a French version) is offered on several platforms, video-on-demand, including Premium video, Apple TV, and Google Play.

The generic

Rating : ***

Title : The High Note

Genre : musical Drama

Director : Nisha Ganatra

Actors : Dakota Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kelvin Harrison, Jr., Ice Cube

Duration : 1h43

Le Soleil

