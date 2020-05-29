The High Note: break the voice ***
Maggie (Dakota Johnson) is the assistant of the famous singer Grace Davis (Tracee Ellis Ross).
May 26, 2020
May 29, 2020
Eric Moreault
The Sun
CRITICAL / The High Note offers a topic — the music and stardom — which already counts on a lot of classic, Almost famous A star is born. And as this last, she put on a duo unstoppable : Dakota Johnson and Tracee Ellis Ross, who knows a lot about topic since the actress and singer is the daughter of the great Diana Ross !
The musical drama of Nisha Ganatra will not become a cult, but it has more ambition than the usual hollywood films — in which the scenario of Flora Greeson borrows several known patterns.
This lack of originality is amply compensated by the dynamic between its two actresses. A long film about two strong women, one at the pinnacle of his career and on the way down, and another begins, awkward, but full of good intentions.
This relationship between the mentor and the pupil, however, was different from that of’A star is born. Yes, the wonderful years of Grace Davis (Ellis Ross) resemble more and more a distant memory. But his popularity remains intact, and his entourage is considering it as a machine to print money rather than an artist. The icon’s dream to new songs, while her manager undrinkable (Ice Cube) is seeking to squeeze the lemon of its past successes.
Only Maggie Sherwood (Johnson), his assistant, still believes. His ambition is to make this album. Except that her boss resists the idea of giving him his first chance.
In order not to lose his valuable services, almost a slave, but also because of its deep-seated fear of breaking the mouth. As she is launching, the fire in the eyes : there are five women who have had a number one after the age of 40 and only one was black.
The High Note would have gained by exploiting this profitable niche rather than to touch on the subject. The film neglects to turn its attention on the fate of Maggie. Disappointed, the apprentice put on a young singer, met by chance, David Cliff (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.).
The two share a passion for Sam Cooke, she convinces him to record an album presenting itself as a documentary experience (subjugated, it seems, the musician asked no reference). Maggie the fact without the knowledge of Grace Davis… We are in doubt, it will squirt in the face !