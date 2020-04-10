The highest monthly increase in the unemployment rate ever observed

When governments require the closure of non-essential, it goes without saying that the unemployment rate explodes. Recall that the two most populous provinces, Ontario and Quebec, have implemented such a measure on the 25th of march. The data reported today by Statistics Canada for the month of march to highlight the highest monthly increase in the unemployment rate never observed since the beginning of the compilation of such values, in 1976. However, it is expected that the data from April décoiffent even more.

La plus forte hausse mensuelle du taux de chômage jamais observée

Photo: Data From Statistics Canada

A little over a million jobs have been lost in Canada in march, which has boosted the unemployment rate by 2.2 percentage points, bringing it to 7.8%. The majority of job losses took place in the private sector, and young people 15 to 24 years are the most affected. In Quebec, the unemployment rate went from 4.5% at the end of February to 8.1% at the end of march. Part-time employees have suffered more cuts in the province.

Across the country, job losses in the month of march compare their number to that caused by the 2008 financial crisis.

