The history of art as well as a police investigation
image taken from the movie “A tower on the mountain. The architecture of Ernest Cormier and his life with Clorinthe Perron”.
Beyond the Bolex of Alyssa Bolsey, Switzerland, 2018. There are cameras that are now mythical. There was the Rolleiflex, the Hasselblad — the first camera on the moon — the Leica… A company has been able to capture the collective imagination thanks to its cameras, but also to their cameras. Yakoub Bogopolsky, who became Jacques Boolsky, then Jacques Bolsey (1895-1962), was designed in Switzerland, the cameras Bolsey, including the famous Alpa, as well as the legendary camera Bolex. In a feature-length film in competition, his great-granddaughter goes in search of this grandfather and continues the adventure of this device that have used artists as original as Maya Deren, Andy Warhol, Jonas Mekas and Barbara Hammer. Filmmakers like Steven Spielberg, Peter Jackson, Spike Lee, Wim Wenders, in extolling the merits. For them it was all like a magic box, a tool to work their imagination.
This is a fascinating film that avoids the clichés about the photograph and the cinema. A documentary that dares to even explain to us as an image or a movie does not tell the truth, but embody instead of the lies…
The case of Caravaggio , Frédéric Biamonti, France, 2020. The reallocation of paintings by unknown artists or unknown to famous painters market is wondrous for the auction houses, and for some people more or less well-intentioned. We have seen it with the Christ ” savior of the world “, awarded — with reason ? — Leonardo da Vinci, a work which has sold in 2017 to nearly 500 million dollars!!! Last fall, a Christ mocked, found in the kitchen of an old lady, was revealed to be a Duccio worth 24 million euros. A few years ago, a book of drawings seem to be of Van Gogh has been reprinted by the editions of the Threshold, even if the Van Gogh Museum of Amsterdam in denying the authenticity. All these stories contribute to the idea that art belongs to the realm of the marvellous.
Recently, a debate has raged on the subject of a painting found in an attic in Toulouse… A French film says, ” after 400 years of oblivion “, the story of the rediscovery of this painting of Judith and Holofernes. Some people attributed this fast implementation of the famous Italian painter Caravaggio, but not all… This documentary you will follow the twists and turns in this quest for authentication.
Leonardo da Vinci:the masterpiece rediscovered Frederic Wilner, France, 2019. To continue in this spirit of re-works, he will also watch this movie on the Virgin of the time, a small oil on wood part of a private collection. This table has been included in the retrospective Vinci that recently completed at the Louvre. But is it really a work of Leonardo da Vinci or a copy shop ? Because there is another “version” of this Virgin, at the national Gallery of Scotland, Edinburgh, which is traditionally recognized as being of the hand of the master… In this film, you will be able to follow all the steps in the analysis of stylistic and material that allow a judgement of this nature. A film that is worthy of a police investigation.
A tower on the mountain. The architecture of Ernest Cormier and his life with Clorinthe Perron Paul Carvalho, Canada, 2019. With reason, it is one of our architects, the most celebrated. He designed the central building of the University of Montreal, with its monumental tower, the new palace of justice de Montréal, the École des beaux-arts de Montréal, the supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa… He has even participated, with, among others, Le Corbusier and Oscar Niemeyer, to design the building of the united Nations, in New York. His workshop on the rue Saint-Urbain, as well as his property located on Pine are also immensely recognized, the latter having been purchased by Pierre Elliott Trudeau.
Ernest Cormier (1885-1980), architect and engineer-constructor, is known for its major contribution to the Art deco style. A film documented the opportunity to learn a lot about his accomplishments, but also on elements that are less known of his career, and even (a little too much) of his private life which would have had an impact on how to build his house… I let you discover how. We prefer the architectural analysis conducted by, among others, a professor of architecture Aliki Economides.