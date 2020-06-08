The hockey table to a more human scale at the school
By following the lines painted on the ground, the students of the primary school Saint-Jean can play hockey while respecting the sanitary measures.
June 7, 2020 17h11
Florence Tanguay
The Voice of the East
The students of the primary school Saint-Jean, Granby, now have the opportunity to move while playing the classic game of table hockey, version size.
The idea came from Yves Phaneuf, physical education teacher at école Saint-Jean, who wanted to design something original for her students. “We try by all means to make the children move,” he says. You need to renew, to be creative.”
“When you see the young people play, one falls back into childhood ”
—
Marcel St-Onge, physical education teacher
Big fan of table hockey, it was noticed that the players miniature fully comply with the guidelines of social distancing, given that they never touch. He spoke of his idea to Marcel St-Onge, teacher of physical education at the secondary school High City come to help in the reinforcement at the primary school since the beginning of the pandemic. He immediately loved the idea.
Former technologist in architecture, he has been able to put their knowledge and skills to contribution to create a hockey table where the children would take the place of the small players plastic.
Accompanied by their colleague, Marie-Pier Brabant, they were plotted on a paved area of the playground the lines corresponding to those found on the original game. The players have the right to move that by following these lines. The wooden benches serve as bands.
“It took us a week” to put everything in place, ” said Mr. St-Onge.
Although the project has required a lot of time, it was not very expensive. It has only required the purchase of a bit of paint.
A concept that appeals to children
During the parties, up to a maximum of 12 players can be on the field at the same time. As the teachers prefer the games without goalkeepers, ten children were able to play simultaneously during the first games, which took place from 3 June.
“We also adapted the game. One has two balls, so the students are always in movement,” says Marcel St-Onge.
The entire game has been adjusted so ingenious in order to comply with the sanitary measures in force because of the COVID-19.
“The lines are all of about three meters of distance”, so the children are never near each other, ” says Phaneuf.
Hockey sticks have been borrowed from the high school in the Upper City so that the students do not have to exchange during the party.
“We must also clean up all the sticks and all protective goggles after each use”, and that takes some time, ” admits the teacher.
The instigators of this game of table hockey giant, however, felt that all these efforts are worth the effort. “When you see the young people play, one falls back into childhood,” said Mr. St-Onge.
Gabriel Plante, director of the école Saint-Jean, is of the same opinion. “The students love that, despite the context of the COVID, they can try new things,” he explains.
They will have the opportunity to compete against their teachers in a special part, which should be organized shortly.