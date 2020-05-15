The hospital in the Cité-de-la-Santé overflows
On the field, doctors are finding that the management of the beds is tight, regardless of a shortage of staff.
The COVID-19 hard hits to the hospital in the Cité-de-la-Santé in Laval. The 489 hospital beds of the hotel are all occupied, or almost. Recently, the occupancy rate exceeded 100 %, bordering on even 109 %, according to data obtained by The Duty with the ministry of Health and social Services (MSSS). To free beds, the CISSS will transfer as soon as Friday of patients in a site built on the olympic ice rink of Place Bell.
The City-of-the-Health, a facility designated to accommodate patients from the COVID-19, is “under pressure,” admits Chantal Friset, chair-deputy director general of the CISSS de Laval. According to the DHSS, there was no bed “that is potentially available (not in use)” between 1 and 7 may, except the 5th of may, where we were.
“I assure you, it is still able to admit patients,” said Chantal Friset. We have still a number of areas of infinity, that are safe. “
If all the beds are almost occupied, it is mainly because many patients cannot return to their NURSING homes, ” explains Chantal Friset. “It is long before they recover completely,’ she says. It must also wait until they have two negative trials in order that they are declared cured. “
Several NURSING homes have been hard hit by the COVID-19 in Laval. The disease killed 87 people dead in the accommodation Centre Sainte-Dorothée, according to the latest balance sheet of the authorities. Now, three NURSING homes are in critical situation : the accommodation centre of the rim (29 dead and 35 active cases, or 56% of current residents) ; the centre for hosting the Eden de Laval (46 deaths, 33 active cases, or 35% of current residents) and the CHSLD St-Jude (10 deaths, 66 active cases, or 32 % of current residents).
To relieve congestion at its only hospital, the CISSS of Laval is on a site built in the Place of Bell, where some fifty patients in recovery may reside. Since the end of march, a Laval hotel also welcomes patients. “[There], there are approximately twenty parking spaces on the 90 “, said Chantal Friset.
The situation of hospitals in the greater Montreal area of concern to the government Legault.
During his Thursday press briefing, the prime minister pointed out that the capacity of the hospital (hospitalization and intensive care) is one of the conditions for proceeding with the déconfinement.
From the outset, François Legault has pointed out that Quebec does not lack of places in hospitals. Some 7,000 beds have been released at the beginning of the pandemic. “It was gradually given back to these beds, because we don’t even use 2000, he said. It would be possible to have access to additional beds. The problem is the staff. “It is missing” a few thousand employees “, says the prime minister.
“If there ever was a wave of COVID, a result of a déconfinement progressive, need to be able to have this cushion. Currently, we don’t have it, because of the personnel [needed] to operate those beds there. “
On the field, doctors are finding that the management of the beds is tight, regardless of a shortage of staff. “The occupancy rate in hospitals of the Montreal region remains fairly high, said Dr. Hoang Duong, president of the Association of specialists in internal medicine of Quebec. This is much higher than the rest of Quebec. “
According to the data of the MSSS, the occupancy rate of hospital beds in Montreal was between 71 % and 74 % between the 1st and the 7th of may (1111 at 1585 beds ” potentially available “). In the icu, this percentage reached up to 80.5 % (78 beds “potentially available” that day).
“Since 7 may, there has been a slight improvement in the icu “, says Dr. Hoang Duong. A trend that confirms the Dr. Diane Francœur, president of the Fédération des médecins spécialistes du Québec (FMSQ). “Since the past few days, it seems to go a little bit better,” she said. It is already encouraging. The problem is really at the level of hospital admissions. “
Hospitals in the 514 and 450, these hospital beds are being eyed, according to Dr. Germain Poirier, president of the Society of intensivists in Quebec. “When a bed becomes available, it is a little bit of the struggle to know who will pull the rope from his stronger side, for an example there. Of the patients in the intensive care and the emergency department are waiting for inpatient bed. Of the sick, the floors, waiting to be moved to a buffer area or return to the house, in a CHSLD or in a private seniors ‘ residences.
That’s not counting the outbreaks of COVID-19, which can reduce the capacity, the time that the affected units are reordered. “We need these beds, but one is obliged to close because of the sterilization and the household,” says Dr. Germain Poirier.
In short, a real, daily puzzle for the managers and administrators of hospitals. To the extent that the facilities revert gradually to their normal activities, ” says Dr. Diane Francœur. “We talked a lot about the ethics plan, which will be the famous respirator, she said. Now, this is who will be the bed and the nurse ! “
Approximately 60 % of the activities were able to be preserved in oncology, according to Dr. Diane Francœur. “But we began to worry for the patients that need to be made and that also need to be hospitalized to the intensive care unit. “This is the case, for example, a person suffering from cancer of the colon, which must be done to remove part of the intestine,” she said.
The situation is quite different in the region, as evidenced by the data of the MSSS (see table).
“Some hospitals are already between 80 and 90 % of their regular activities, said Dr. Diane Francœur. This is good news. “