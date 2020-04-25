The hospital Sacred Heart placed under high surveillance
April 24, 2020 | Health | No Comments|
Photo: Marie-France Coallier The Duty
Outbreaks of COVID-19 had already been reported this week at the Hôpital du Sacré-Cœur de Montréal.
The principle of areas “hot and cold” is violated at the peril of patients and staff, according to specialists.
The coverage of the COVID-19 and the first 7 items are free of charge.
You must have an account to take advantage of it.
Create an account
?Already a subscriber? Connect-you.