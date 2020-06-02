The hotel still waiting for a appropriate financial support
Up to now, the hotel Association of the region of Québec calculates more than 300 million in cancellations of rooms or events.
May 31, 2020
Updated June 1, 2020 to 4h18
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
For accommodation establishments in the whole territory of Québec and the South Shore have the habit of touching a 60% occupancy during the month of April. This year, the occupancy rate of hotels stood at 1.2% for the entire region.
Quietly, the percentage increases. It is clear, however, that the income from international tourists, events or business meetings are not nearly return.
“There is much talk of the blue basket, to buying local, it is also possible for hoteliers. It is not necessary to book on platforms like Expedia or Booking.com because the commissions are leaving the hands of the hoteliers for companies that are not even based in Canada. Buying local goes through the reservation directly with the hotel. It makes the difference,” insists Marjolaine de Sa, director general of the hotel Association of the region of Québec (AHRQ).
In addition to the figures on the occupancy rate, Ms. Of His indicates that, of the 17 000 units of accommodation in the region, only 3000 were available at a certain time. The hotels and hostels that had decided to close their doors (and they were many!) begin to power back on. The AHRQ includes more than 200 institutions of stays in Québec city and Lévis.
This year was shaping up to be the best for the tourism.
“We started to see it coming well before the 13 march, the cancellations of the international accumulated. The tourism is the first industry impacted when there are global crises, and the last to return in force to what it was. It is obvious that customers will pay for their groceries before they travel,” explains Ms. Of His.
Major losses
Up to now, the Association calculates more than 300 million in cancellations of rooms or events. “The order is not delayed for us, it vanishes completely. This is 100% of the losses, thousands of dollars per hotel from the pockets of the owners. The construction comes back, physical purchases come back… to Us this is not the case, fingers crossed to finish the season with 15% to 20% occupancy. We will have him only if Quebecers are travelling to Quebec and that they encourage their hotels. You need support otherwise you will end up with big empty buildings.”
Marjoram Of His judge that it is the turn of hospitality and tourism, receive adequate financial support. They rejoice also to see the support given recently to the producers of local products, who are their suppliers and partners.
“It is time to have our share. It’s been 12 weeks, we are going to need the help arrives. It has been of tremendous help to businesses in general, and the workers, but for our domain, we had nothing. Yet, economically speaking, tourism is major for Quebec and Canada.”
Taxes and delayed as well as the fixed costs of the building will be soon to pay, while revenues are less, or even non-existent.
This would be the worst scenario for tourism in the long term, and Mrs. Of His the redoubt, but it is possible that several hotels have to close permanently because of this crisis.
The health measures, not a problem
The hospitality industry of Quebec is world-renowned for its cleanliness and the quality of its offered services. The health requirements of the more stringent are put in place in the institutions. The AHRQ promises to accommodate all the guests “to our high reputation and according to the highest standards”. They get person.
The Association also works with all its partners to launch a promotional campaign throughout Quebec in the near future, and thus attract the tourists from quebec.
To a loss of employees?
At the end of the month of march, just for the hospitality sector, 97 % of the 6500 employees engaged full-time were supported by the financial assistance programs of the government, always in the territory of the AHRQ.
The hospitality industry is already experiencing a shortage of labour before the crisis. The Chateau Laurier, as well as many other hotels in the area, however was ready for the big summer season, with a team valuable. However, more than 90 % of the staff has been temporarily laid off.
“We are anxious to return to work as soon as possible. Not against you, you need operations to be sufficient to make them work. It is enlignait to a record year, with a rate of employees are high, but we are left with a period that does not require any operation”, expresses Aude Lafrance-Girard, director general of the Château Laurier Hotel, at Place George V.
The concern of Ms. Lafrance-Girard is that its employees are turning to other industries, if the hotel is too long to remember. The Management may not know when the traffic will be sufficient to make work for its employees. At the end of the year? Somewhere in 2021?
“We are trying to make many efforts to keep the link with our team. If they are other jobs in the meantime, and it’s understandable to do so, it is hoped that they would come back to us when it will be ready. We don’t want to aggravate the shortage of labour that we knew before the crisis.”
The Direction of the Château Laurier had taken the decision to make available 70 rooms on a total of 271, and close to the Château Bellevue in Old-Québec.
“It has cut costs by closing sections, to minimize the electrical, heating, air conditioning. We dropped the investment projects.”
Aude Lafrance-Girard is no doubt that the crisis will last a long time for the tourism sector and its hotels. She and her team are attempting to stay confident for the rest of the things, difficult thing when we are swimming in uncertainty.
“It is the face of the unknown. For the moment, it means that there will be no promotion-regional to Quebec, it is necessary that people come to Quebec before coming to our hotel. It will depend on the vitality of our commercial environment. There must be at minimum in order to attract the customer. We can’t wait to see the next announcements.”