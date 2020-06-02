The humor in the time of the corona, the compilation
June 1, 2020 17h37
Valérie Gaudreau
Editor-in-chief
From the early days, as I say, the first few hours of the pandemic COVID-19, the energetic columnist Mylène Moisan saw the potential humor in this new reality, despite the tragic nature of the situation.
Because, yes, in the worst moments of the crisis is also revealing the humor in life-saving, the mind of internet users and our readers, who, from the early days, were fed Mylène their ideas and their findings.
There, she first spent a first chronic on march 20, wearing a photo of Horacio Arruda on which is inscribed “When Chuck Norris does more weight, called Horacio Arruda”. We had no idea at the time (it looks like it’s been a few centuries!) at what point will the colorful national director of public health of Quebec was going to be a source of humor with his references imaged to the food, to the music and to the vagaries of the containment.
Then, in view of the success and interest of the readers, Mylène has dedicated another column to “The humor in the time of the corona”, and then another Saturday to be added to reach the number of 10.
In total, a few hundreds of jokes, plays on words and the spirit that it is good to read and re-read. And there is nothing better than to compile all of this in one place, so you can return to it more easily.
So here’s to you, dear readers, the ultimate compilation of “The humor in the time of the corona” because as they say, “humor is like the windshield wipers, it does not stop the rain but it allows us to move forward”.
Thank you to Mylène Moisan and Francis Higgins, who has happily risen to the challenge of replacing Mylène for a week time for a little well-deserved break.
Good (re)reading!
The humor in the time of the corona (20 march 2020)
The humor in the time of the corona taken 2 (April 4, 2020)
The humor in the time of the corona, taken 3 (April 11, 2020)
The humor in the time of the corona, taken 4 (17 April 2020)
The humor in the time of the corona, taken 5 (April 24, 2020)
The humor in the time of corona, 6 – (may 1, 2020)
The humor in the time of the corona, taken 7 (may 8, 2020)
The humor in the time of the corona, taken 8 (may 15, 2020)
The humor in the time of the corona, taken 9 (may 22, 2020)
The humor in the time of the coronavirus, taking 10 (may 30)