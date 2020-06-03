The humpback whale could stay in Montreal for weeks
Photo: Alexander Shields The Duty
The humpback whale has made a total recognized of 50 jumps in the early evening on Monday, under the gaze of many curious.
The humpback whale sailed up the St. Lawrence to Montreal is likely to remain in the region for a few weeks, according to experts who follow the situation of this animal, which is hundreds of kilometres from its natural habitat and that could be the victim of a collision with a boat.
Four days after his arrival in Montreal, the humpback whale, which is attracting more and more curious to the quai de l’horloge in the Old Port, was always present in the same sector on Tuesday. It thus continues to swim against the current, in the river, between the island of Sainte-Hélène and the entrance to the Old Port. On Monday, after having spent all day without making travel meaningful, it has even carried out a total of 50 jumps out of the water in the early evening.
The scientific director of Group for research and education on marine mammals (GREMM), Robert Michaud, explains that the experts are preparing for a situation that is likely to persist, even if they wish to have the animal leaves itself into the estuary of the St. Lawrence. “The documented cases elsewhere have usually lasted at least ten, or even fifteen days,” he recalls.
“According to our baseline scenario, we said that when the whale would reach a cul-de-sac, she could turn to edge and start again. But if she stays, she might stay a few weeks. Our plan now is to predict that the animal will remain on site for at least two weeks “, adds the one who is studying the cetaceans of the St. Lawrence for more than 35 years. A protocol of daily monitoring of the behaviour of this young humpback whale is already in place. The scientists are also planning to follow the evolution of the fitness and health of the animal, including conducting regular operations to photograph the whale.
The word order remains the same, “said Mr. Michaud : it is not a question of being “intrusive” and disturb the whale. It is rather a question of letting nature take its course, as the whale went by herself to Montreal. Therefore, it might very well decide to make a u-turn and returning to the estuary of the St. Lawrence river, a distance of over 400 kilometres.
Photo: Alexander Shields
A few hundred people came to observe the whale on Monday, from the quai de l’horloge in the Old Port, several with cameras to try to photograph it.
Risk of collisions
Several citizens met by The Duty at the wharf of the Clock in the last few days have suggested the idea of making sounds under water to scare the whales, or for attracting them to the downstream portion of the St. Lawrence. This type of strategy is alive and well, says Robert Michaud. “But the experiments made previously have not shown satisfactory results, and when there has been a results, it was a question of very short distances. Here, we have an animal that has more than 400 miles to go, so there is more risk, as a reflex of a leak might lead to errors and to fail. “
Citizens also spoke of the need to install a tag on the animal to track its movements. “There are significant risks to the animal if one uses such a tag under the skin, since it does not have the antibodies to fight the pathogens in fresh water. What’s more, the animal is subject to continuous monitoring. Regardless of its position, it will be reported quickly, ” says Robert Michaud.
For the moment, he stressed that the main risk continues to be involved in a collision with a commercial vessel, or a boat of boaters. “And the risks are shared. If a watercraft passes close to the whale, as it rests, it is impossible to predict his reaction. “Monday and Tuesday, The Duty has also been witness to at least seven situations where boats are moved directly and at full speed into the restricted area where the whale, despite the federal regulation, which requires them to keep a minimum distance of 100 metres of a marine mammal. This type of situation can result in injuries that may be fatal for a cetacean.
The movement of boaters, however, the object of monitoring, to ensure the authorities. And the Old-Port said on Tuesday that the marina will not be open before June 19. “We will work with the agencies involved if the whale was still in the vicinity at this time,” said a spokesman.
Breaks mysterious
Beyond the very real risks to the survival of the animal in the short and medium term, this whale has received increasing interest, particularly since the images of his spectacular jumps out of the water have been released. Saturday, Sunday and Monday, this humpback whale who is aged two or three years has multiplied the jumps, usually in the early evening.
How do you explain this behavior ? “There are several possible functions for this behavior, but in the specific case of this animal, I do not believe that there is a precise explanation. Even for animals which live freely, in their natural environment, there is no unique explanation for these jumps, ” says Mr. Michaud.
According to the various hypotheses advanced over the years to explain this behavior regularly in humpback whales, ” the jumps can be used for hunting strategies, to communicate with other whales in the area, to express their stress, or their aggressiveness, but also to play, which would suggest that these are behaviours that are more common among young people “.
Another mystery for scientists : is that the whales may feed in the fluvial section of the St. Lawrence river, where one does not find the usual preys of the humpback whale, such as herring or capelin ? Mr. Michaud explained that it is “possible” that this whale may feed in the area of strong currents where it is located, ” but nothing allows us to confirm this, just as it is difficult to confirm in the natural environment “.
Humpback whales, which are each year migrations of several thousand kilometres, are able to live without eating for a period of time. “These animals are capable of doing extended fasts, but at the end of two to four weeks, if she can’t eat, it could lead to a deterioration of his physical condition. We’re not talking days, but weeks “, claims Robert Michaud.
What is a humpback whale?
- Length : 13 to 17 meters of the adult
- Maximum weight : 30 tons to 40 tons at the maximum
- Behavior : cetacean solitary, often in pairs or in a group
- Longevity : approximately 80 years
- World Population : estimated to be 55 000, divided between different populations
- Population of humpback whales of the Western North Atlantic (to which belongs the whale in Montreal) : estimated to be 4,000 individuals, according to data from the canadian government. It is classified ” not at risk “.