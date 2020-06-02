The ICAO publishes its recommendations for the relaunch of the air sector
Port of the mask, temperature controls or access to a toilet : the Organization of international civil aviation (ICAO) had on Monday released a series of recommendations for health to airlift destination to boost this sector that has been hard hit by the coronavirus.
This genuine guide to good health practices is the cornerstone of a report prepared by a task force of this UN agency based in Montreal. It makes a number of proposals for a gradual recovery and sustainability of the aviation sector, whereas several countries began their déconfinement.
It calls for States, airports and airlines to implement measures that are “harmonized at the global and regional consensus” , as required by the industry concerned to restore the confidence of the travellers.
The recommendations are intended as a “framework” for the safety both of passengers and staff in airports and on board aircraft. The traveler should submit, on his arrival at the airport, a health declaration and undergo a first temperature control and the ICAO.
Online check-in before arriving at the airport is recommended and passengers are advised to travel as light as possible, with a small piece of hand luggage. Newspapers and magazines will be most welcome aboard, and duty-free sales limited.
Boarding passes on mobile phone must be preferred, as more generally, all the technologies “contactless” (facial recognition or eye) in the airports. “This will eliminate, or severely reduce, the need for a contact between employees and passengers for travel documents,” the report says.
Similarly, the access terminal should be limited to the passengers, their accompanying persons for persons with disabilities, for example, and staff. Wearing a mask or covers the face should be mandatory in inside the terminal, where a physical distance of at least one metre must be respected, as well as onboard devices. The employees of the airport will also be equipped with protection equipment may include face shields, gloves, or medical masks.
Once inside the plane, passengers should keep their mask and move the least possible during the flight, avoiding the queues to the toilets in order not to risk infecting other passengers. Passengers should be allocated a toilet cabin according to their location in the plane.
On one of the most anticipated, the ICAO recommends not to neutralize a seat on the two to ensure the distancing physics, a system denounced by the industry, particularly by the boss of the powerful international air transport Association (IATA), Alexandre de Juniac, who the judge untenable for the economic model of companies. The organization’s request, however, that travelers are also distant from each other as possible, depending on the occupancy rate of the aircraft. It also recommends that the food on board is pre-packaged and that the plane would be disinfected on a regular basis.
New temperature controls must also be carried out on arrival. These measures, called to be temporary, will not have a mandatory character. But they have been the subject of a broad consensus which will give them ” an authority which will reference the world, for the first time on this topic since the crisis of the COVID-19 “, explains Philippe Bertoux, representative of France on the Council of ICAO, which has steered the discussions of the task force. The document was drafted in collaboration with many other organizations or associations such as the WHO and IATA, which brings together over 290 companies. The changes necessary to combat the epidemic are the most important since the measures of strengthening of the security determined as a result of the attacks of 11 September 2001 in the United States.
The ICAO estimated that the pandemic of sars coronavirus could reduce from $ 1.8 billion the number of passengers by the end of the year, according to its updated projections on may 20. The specialized agency of the united Nations warned of the limits of the exercise, so the horizon is not obstructed by the pandemic to the vagaries still unpredictable.
Thus, the capacity measured by the number of seats offered will fall between 32% and 55% this year. The air carriers would suffer a loss of their operating revenues, ranging between 238 billion (418 billion us dollars.
