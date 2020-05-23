The ice melt in Greenland worries scientists
Photo: Felipe Dana Associated Press
Researchers have revealed that by 2019, the melting of the ice in Greenland accounted for 40% of the increase in the level of world seas and oceans.
The heat wave in Siberia, coupled with an early loss of ice in Greenland revives the concerns of the scientific community to the approach of the summer in the arctic region.
The beginning of the season of the melting of the ice in Greenland, defined as the time at which it covers at least 5 % of the ice cap — was registered on 13 may, according to the meteorological Institute of denmark (DMI). With “almost two weeks early,” date relative to the median outcome of 40 years of data, explained Friday at the AFP Martin Stendel, a researcher at DMI.
In 2019, the melt season had begun on 30 April, but an early start, as this year continues to be a source of concern, according to the scientists.
Greenland will enter the season called” ablation ” — when the snow falls do not make up more melting, resulting in a narrowing of the general ice sheet — with a level of ice already low due to the little bit of snow fell during the winter.
Researchers from the DMI have also noted a wave of record heat in western Siberia in may.
Using what is called the re — a method that aims to obtain a comparable view of weather records, while adjusting to the lack of availability and quality of observations extending over decades — Mr. Stendel explained that his team had not observed such a heat wave since the sixty-years-for this period of the year.
During the last decade, several heat waves have been observed in some parts of the Arctic, and at different times of the year.
What’s happening today “is not without precedent, but it is still quite unusual,” explains Mr. Stendel. It reminds us of the importance of keeping an eye on the region where ” there are huge amounts of greenhouse gas trapped under the ice of the permafrost.
The average temperatures in the arctic have increased by two degrees since the mid-Nineteenth century, twice the global average.
The melting of glaciers in Greenland is not without consequences on the level of world seas and oceans.
According to the DMI, the melting of the ice in this region of the world has contributed to the increase of one centimeter in sea level since 2002.
In a report published in April in the journal The Cryosphere, researchers have revealed that by 2019, the melting in Greenland accounted for 40 % of the increase in the water level.