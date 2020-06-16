The identity of the young man’s Guardian Angel died in La Martre is now known
June 16, 2020
Simon Carmichael
Initiative of journalism-local – The Sun
The victim of the accident on Monday at La Martre, in Gaspésie is Dave Scott-Maltese, a young man 21 years of age in L’ange-Gardien, near Quebec city. His death was recorded upon arrival at the hospital.
His vehicle and that of a woman in the fifties have made a face-to-face, around 15h on route 132, to The Marten. The second driver, a native of Laval, is still in a serious condition at the hospital, but we aren’t afraid for his life. They were both alone in their vehicles.
According to the Sûreté du Québec, one of the vehicles may have diverted its path, causing the deadly impact. An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of the accident.
Route 132 has been re-opened to 19h, Monday, after having been closed for a few hours in the late afternoon.