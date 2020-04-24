The illustrious harpsichordist Kenneth Gilbert is off
17 April 2020, 17: 15
The musician of international reputation Kenneth Gilbert died, at the age of 88, in the evening of 15 April, in Quebec city. Harpsichordist gifted and praised as a performer of high class thanks to its concerts, its programs and its records, it had been a soloist on several occasions with the Chicago symphony Orchestra in addition to performing with orchestras around the world, including the SOQ and the OSM.
Stephen Plaistow wrote in Gramophone (may 1973) : “The work of Kenneth Gilbert… is to be able to make music out of the one small circle of connoisseurs and to make it… universally accessible. It does this by submitting to the discipline of scholarship to his flair as an interpreter…”
A sign of his stature, he is one of the few québec musicians to have an entry in the Petit Larousse dictionary!
A native of Montreal, Kenneth Gilbert wins the Prize of Europe in 1953. He studied for two years in France. Back in Canada, he designed the first modern organ with mechanical action in Canada and oversaw the installation (1959) at the church of Queen Mary Road, according to The canadian encyclopedia.
He returns to Paris in 1965 as a scholar of the government of Quebec where he will address a new edition of the complete works of François Couperin, for harpsichord in honor of the tercentenary of the birth of the composer (1968). A first recital in London, the same year, gives an international dimension to his career as master. He began a parallel career as teachers, notably at the Paris Conservatoire.
Mr. Gilbert has received the Prix de musique Calixa-Lavallée 1981; was appointed officer of the Order of Canada in 1986 and was elected to the royal Society of Canada, in 1988. He was also an officer of the Order of arts and letters of France.
According to his friend Hubert Laforge, ex-dean of the faculty of social Sciences of Laval University and ex-rector of the UQAC, Kenneth Gilbert has been carried off by a pneumonia by leaps and bounds.