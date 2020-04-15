The IMF predicted a worldwide fall of 3% in 2020
The pandemic of COVID-19 has plunged the world into its worst economic crisis after the war, writes the IMF. The struggle that he engaged the government must not falter, otherwise the cost may be heavier still.
“A disaster is rare “, in the form of a pandemic coronavirus and deadly, that forced the country to put the world in a ” Great Confinement “. “The scale and speed of the collapse of the activity that has occurred does not resemble anything we have known in our lifetime “, a summary on Tuesday the chief economist of the international monetary Fund, Gita Gopinath, at the time of update of the economic forecasts of his organization. “The Great Confinement is the worst recession since the Great Depression [of the 1930s], and is far more serious than the [last] great financial crisis. “
“The world has changed enormously in the past three months that have elapsed” since the last update of the economic outlook of the IMF in January, she noted. At that time, which today appears quite remote, it is still believed that global growth would reach 3.3% this year. Instead, the IMF is now expecting a decline of 3 %, which may seem a far cry from the 10 % that the global economy would have lost during the terrible crisis of 1929 to 1932, but it is 30 times more severe than the impact of the last financial crisis (by 0.1 %), the IMF no longer seem to want to call today, as before, the ” Great Recession “.
A slow recovery
If, for the first time since the Great Depression, the rich countries, and developing countries are in recession, the economic contraction for the first (-6,1 % in 2020 compared to -16 % from 1929 to 1930) will be more marked for the latter (-1 %). In fact, the decline in growth to which we should, for example, attend this year in the United States (1.7 % last year -6,1 % in 2020) in the euro area (from 1.2% to -7,5 %), Japan (0.7 % to -5,2 %) or Canada (from 1.6 % to-6.2 %) should prove more painful than expected, among other things, China (6.1 % to 1.2 %), India (4.2 % to 1.9 %), Mexico (0.1 % at-6.6 %) and Nigeria (2.2% to-3.4 %).
The fall of economic should be followed, in most countries, by a rebound in the second half of the year, think of the IMF, but barely sufficient, in the advanced countries to enable their economies to come back, at the end of 2021, to the point where they were three years previously, that is to say at the beginning of 2019. Meanwhile, and in spite of the global growth of 5.8 % next year and 4.5% in the advanced countries, the pandemic will cost the global economy about 9000 billion US$, more than the economies of Japan and Germany combined.
– 6,2%
It is the retreat that should be Canada’s economic growth this year.
The development of economic forecasts ” has never been a year clear, but this time we face a level of extreme uncertainty “, said during a teleconference with the assistant director of research of the IMF, Gian Maria Milesi-Ferretti.
Things could get complicated, warns the IMF. It is sufficient, for example, that the battle against the pandemic lasts 50% longer than what is envisaged to add three percentage points to the fall of the growth this year, from -3 % to -6 % for the world and by 6.1 % to -9,1 % for the developed countries. If, in addition, the pandemic was supposed to know about a second wave, the next year only with more by an economic growth of 5.8 % globally and 4.5 % in the advanced countries, but by the loss of 8 percentage points of GDP, to decreases of, respectively, 2.2% and 3.5% in 2021.
Even more help from States
In this context, the measures of social distancing and containment aimed at stabilization of the propagation of the COVID-19 can not only save lives, they also help the economic recovery. “It is not a choice between the protection of life and protection of livelihoods “, hammered Gita Gopinath.
The IMF encourages governments and central banks to not watching too much at the expense and to continue their policies of aid and emergency injection of liquidity to ensure the maximum resources for the fight against the pandemic and avoid that it causes “scars” on the economy too profound for households and businesses. He warns them that a tax effort, money and finance will also be needed, once the worst of the health crisis will be past, in order to promote the economic recovery.
“To the extent that the provisions of the containment will be lifted, it will be necessary to quickly support demand, encourage the hiring in the businesses and clean up the balance sheets in the private and public sectors to promote the recovery,” said Gita Gopinath. A coordinated action between the countries would increase efficiency considerably, while conversely a closing of the borders would only reduce their potential for economic rebound.