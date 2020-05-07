The IMF recommends improving the social safety net to stimulate recovery
Photo: Thomas Coex Agence France-Presse
The institution invites governments to develop programmes of investment in infrastructure, but not only. She also advised them to invest in “the health-care system and in the people”.
The economy will need government assistance to get back underway in the next few months. A good way would be to draw on the lessons learned during the pandemic of sars coronavirus and invest in the strengthening of health care and the social safety net, ” said the IMF.
The terrible shock health and economic inflicted by the pandemic COVID-19, and the containment measures to stem the growth has lifted the veil “on the big vulnerabilities of the people” and forced the government to deploy extraordinary measures to meet the health care needs of sick and financial assistance of workers suddenly without jobs, notes the international monetary Fund (IMF) in a new chapter of its most recent fiscal Monitor revealed on Wednesday.
“Inevitably, these assistance measures will not be eternal, but the perpetuation of a part of them, and the upgrade of the systems of taxation and social benefits could provide countries of mechanisms of automatic stabilisation of household incomes in anticipation of future epidemics or crises, “in addition to” support an economic recovery vigorous that will benefit all […] at the end of the Great Confinement “
Automatic stabilizers
The economic growth in most countries was not already strong when the COVID-19 has occurred, notes the IMF, but the pandemic was K. O. and the economic stimulus measures will be needed for the restart.
As usual, the institution recommends that governments adopt investment programs in infrastructure, but not only. She also advised them to invest in ” the health-care system and in the people “, notably through the strengthening of assistance to those without jobs and a progressive tax system.
Investments in health would improve the quality of life and the financial resilience of households, reducing their vulnerability in the event of a new epidemic, it was argued. Programs, employment insurance, social assistance or family allowance, properly designed, provide struggling families a standard of living and a capacity of minimum consumption for the benefit of all, while encouraging the search for a job. Progressive taxation has come to play the same role as “automatic stabilizer” of the economy, but in acting, this time, especially on the wealthiest and by being more heavily felt during the years of fat cows.
The dashboard on the evolution of the coronavirus in Quebec, in Canada and in the world
From this point of view, the social safety net, canadian workers without employment protection and less generous than in Northern European countries, such as Denmark, but better than in the United States, notes the IMF. “The emergency measures adopted in the United States in the context of the pandemic COVID-19, for example, are more impressive than those that are put in place in Europe, in part because the social safety net, american was initially lower. “
Unlike developing economies, the developed countries generally do not have to start from scratch to build a social safety net is more suitable. They should just expand the eligibility criteria of social protection programs they already have and increase the impact of services on the lives of the people.
List of infrastructure
To stimulate the future economic recovery, the government should also draw up, without further delay investment plans in infrastructure that increase the capacity of long-term growth, said the IMF.
In addition to the health sector, we think of roads, bridges and many other aging infrastructure in the developed countries, but also the inevitable struggles against climate change and transition towards a more sustainable development. In this respect only, the additional investment requirements are estimated at 20 000 billion in the world over the next 20 years.
Unfortunately, this kind of major infrastructure programs take a long time to start to the point that it often came too late during out of the crisis earlier, is reminiscent of the IMF. “Governments should therefore immediately review their pipeline of possible investments, in order to purify it, and to have on hand a portfolio of projects ready to implement as soon as the end of the Great Confinement. “
Already heavily indebted before the pandemic, some governments will emerge with the financial means are even more limited will to work hard to find the margin of manoeuvre necessary to the recovery of their economy, admits the IMF.
They may, however, rely on the exceptionally low interest rates, and future infrastructure that will, in the long term, economic benefits that will more than offset their costs of construction.