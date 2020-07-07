The immunity is possibly more widespread than we think
The immunity to the coronavirus could be more widespread than indicated by only the antibody detection tests.
Immunity to coronavirus is potentially more widespread than we think, say Swedish scientists.
The researchers from the Karolinska Institute have examined 200 people. For each subject in which they have detected antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2, they found two that had the T-cells can identify and destroy virus-infected cells, according to the BBC british.
The antibodies bind to the virus and prevent it from infecting a cell. T cells, on the other, to identify the cells that have already been infected and are destroying it to prevent them from contaminating their neighbors.
Subjects in which T cells specific for the coronavirus have been detected have probably also already produced antibodies, but this response was possibly attenuated to the point of no longer being detectable. They should still be protected from the virus.
This could mean that immunity in the face of the coronavirus is more common than what is indicated only by the antibody detection tests.