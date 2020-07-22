The Impact bat D. C. United 1-0 and remain in life
Photo: John Raoux Associated Press
Saphir Taïder surrounded Samuel Piette and Maximiliano Urruti
The Montreal Impact has preserved its chances to participate in the elimination phase of the tournament relaunch of the MLS with a difficult 1-0 victory against d.c. United on Tuesday evening.
Saphir Taïder, with his third of the tournament, has managed the only goal of the match during the 31st minute of the game.
The second half was a case of the goalkeeper Clément Diop, who has made his three decisions of the meeting, two of which almost move by move ten minutes after the start of the recovery.
With this gain, the Impact (1-2-0) ranks third in group C, with four goals on the meter and a differential of minus-1. This differential is the first criterion to be evaluated in case of a tie, before the number of goals scored.
The Impact players must now wait for the results of the matches of the next two days to know their fate.
In addition, this gain also allows the Impact (2-2-1) to add three points in the standings of the regular season, if ever it takes.
D. C. United goes on the attack.
To hope to finish in first place of group C, D. C. United had to defeat the Impact by at least two goals or by one goal on the condition that mark four.
In the first few moments of the match, the formation of the american capital has spent a lot of time with the ball and in enemy territory with results that are all mixed.
His best opportunity came during the 6th minute on a shot from Ulises Segura, who spent several metres over the net of Diop.
Gradually, the men of Thierry Henry, have taken their ease, and reversed the roles. This presence intensified in enemy territory has led to the purpose of Taïder, on a shot that the defender Frederic Brillant has malhabilement, deviate from the right foot to the right hand of goalkeeper Bill Hamid, who has never had the time to react.
It was the first time since the beginning of the tournament that the Impact took the lead in a match.
This goal originated from a corner kick — which actually turned out to be a small pass to Bojan — after that Brilliant, even for him, was dangerously deflect an attempt from the centre of the Impact over his net.
The Impact has completed the first half with two shots on goal in four attempts and a very slight advantage at the level of the possession of the ball.
In the Face of the delay of a goal, D. C. United started the second half with force and put a lot of pressure on the montreal defensive, particularly during the first 15 minutes.
This resulted in two chances at gold in an interval of one minute ago, those of Segura, in the 57th minute, and Kevin Paredes in the 58th minute. Every time, and, more particularly, on the shooting of Paredes, Diop has shown himself alert to protect the slim lead of his team.
The Impact has also had his chances of making vibrate the ropes. The best went to Maximiliano Urruti in 68th minute, but his shot bright on the left foot gave against the vertical rod to the right of Hamid.
The Impact has resisted including during the five minutes of stoppage time in the second half.