The Impact tilts the face of the Revolution during the opening game of the tournament recovery

Photo: John Raoux Associated Press
During his press briefing on Monday, Thierry Henry had pointed out to us that it is never easy to beat the same team twice almost in a row. He could have added that the tour de force is even more difficult to achieve when the desire to conquer is deficient.
Some four months after defeating the Revolution from New England at the opener at olympic Stadium, the Montreal Impact suffered a defeat of 1-0 against the band of Bruce Arena Thursday evening, raising the curtain of the matches of group C of the tournament of revival of the MLS, to the complex ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando.
Gustavo Bou, on a pass from Carles Gil in the 56th minute of the game, has managed the only goal at the expense of Clement Diop, during a game, which is initiated by a chill temperature of 38 degrees Celsius.
Goalkeeper Matt Turner has protected the victory of the Revolution with a spectacular stoppage of the left hand following a shooting of a Ballou Tabla during the last minute of the stoppage time of the second half.
The aim of Bou may be a just return of things to the Revolution, which had completely dominated the first half, as illustrated by the 10 shots is tempted to the net Diop, whose more threatening, although only two have been framed.
The keeper of the Impact has been particularly bright on a shot of Gil, at the 19th minute of the game, diving to his left to repel his left hand a fire bright, the bottom and partially veiled.
For its part, the troupe’s Thierry Henry has rarely made it deep into the territory of the rival and got only three shots in the direction of Turner and no framed during the first 45 minutes of the game.
After the match, Henry has avoided falling into the excuses, including the fact that the Revolution has been able to train in a group about ten days before montreal, in order to explain the performance of his players.
“I did not like the attitude of the team tonight, we lost all of our duels, it has nothing to do with ten days more or less. We have lost the balls without pressure. Therefore, at a given time, it is really difficult to win a match. Not even need to talk about tactics, the first half, the second half-time. If you get on a field without a will and making so many mistakes, it is difficult to win a match. “
Asked to explain further the benefit of his troop, Henry was a little more nuanced.
“This is not a question of attitude, it is that this evening there was no’fighting spirit‘, and has lost a lot of balls without pressure. Therefore, at a given time, this are things that happen, but it is an observation this evening. I’m not challenging my players, but this is what happened this evening. “
The Impact is shown to be significantly more incisive at the beginning of the second half, controlling the ball and attacking the defensive opponent. These efforts have given the club a first shot is framed, a strike at point-blank range from Maximiliano Urruti in the 50th minute, that Turner brilliantly blocked on the right foot.
Those first few moments inspirational Impact have been brutally interrupted when Bou was beaten Diop a powerful shot with his left foot. The shot, fired from the entrance of the penalty area, snuck into the upper part of the net and gave no chance to Diop.
The Impact has been unable to get the tying goal despite six minutes of stoppage time added at the end of the second half and the brilliant shooting of a Ballou.
The Revolution finished the game with 19 shots to the net montreal, four of which framed. The Impact has attempted seven shots and only two hit the target.
In another vein, Henry has kept a knee on the floor for eight minutes, 46 seconds in the beginning of the game, to recall the death of George Floyd, a Black man who lost his life following a police intervention in may, in Minneapolis.
“I just wanted to pay tribute and show my support to the cause,” explained Henry.
The next match of the Impact in the framework of the tournament will be held on Wednesday, July 15, at 20 h, against Toronto FC. A duel against their big rivals that the Impact will not be able to lose.
The training in toronto will start his tournament on Sunday morning against D. C. United.
Echoes of locker room
Saphir Taïder, on what has made life difficult to the Impact.
“The lack of readiness on the part of the world. Show a little more, to make efforts to the reconquest of the ball. […] The second half-time, it was better, the first quarter of an hour. We took a goal in our best period of the match. It breaks us a little legs and after we tried to come back, but physically, it was complicated. “
Jukka Raitala on the performance of the team.
“I’m obviously very disappointed. We have not had a good game today. You can’t use the temperature because it was the same for both teams. They have been more incisive today. We took a lot of bad decisions today individually and as a team. We can do better. “