The Impact will need to be an aggressive and professional against Toronto
To hope to defeat Toronto FC, and back to the peak of the struggle in the standings of group C of the tournament of revival of the MLS, the Montreal Impact will have to play more aggressively and professionally.
These are the words that were in turn used Zachary Brault-Guillard and Orji Okwonkwo at the end of the training session of the team on Sunday.
In addition to viewing more of fighting spirit, Brault-Guillard noted that the montréal team had lacked a bit of rhythm during the game of Thursday, as it lost 1-0 to the Revolution of New England. “We had a system put in place, but it was a little difficult to find. There, we found a little bit our principles, I think, and I hope that it will make the difference, ” said Brault-Guillard.
“We have to play like professionals, as was said by the coach the other night, and we will have to work very hard to help our teammates,” noted Okwonkwo, on his side.
The Impact and Toronto FC had to cross swords on Wednesday night, in what would be a first meeting between the two great rivals since the 25th of September at BMO Field. This is where the club has experienced its only time triumph of the season 2019, in winning the cup, Travellers, emblematic of the canadian Championship.
This important meeting will finally take place on Thursday evening at 20h. This change, confirmed by the Impact on Sunday evening, became necessary after the duel expected in the morning between Toronto FC and D. C. United has been moved to Monday morning.
“It is a derby. A derby, it is won, it will not be lost. It’s going to be a very big game, ” admitted Brault-Guillard, who has not forgotten what the Impact had done against the Toronto FC in September.
“I remember the canadian Championship last year. We won the game to go. We lost the return match, but we won in the shootout thanks to Clement [Diop, the goalkeeper]. This year, we would like to make a new sign for pick up three points on Wednesday. It is true that we started badly by this first game against New England. But it is necessary to start from the front, ” said Brault-Guillard.
Match postponed
According to the confidences of a source, the Toronto FC and D. C. United should be able to play Monday morning of the match that they had to play Sunday morning in the framework of the tournament of revival of the MLS.
This duel has been postponed by the league due to a positive result not confirmed to the COVID-19, in of D. C. United, and on the other is inconclusive at Toronto FC.
The source, however, is entrusted under the guise of anonymity since the league has not yet provided the details of the resumption of the match
The MLS has stated that a series of screening tests, conducted on Saturday, had led to the discovery of a positive test in a player of D. C. United, and to another non-conclusive in a player for Toronto FC. The positive test is considered as not confirmed until obtaining an identical result in a second test.
The two players, and both teams had to submit to new screening tests. The deputy commissioner of the MLS, John Abbott, had stated earlier on Sunday that the match would be rescheduled once the league would have obtained the results of the new tests. Abbott had announced the news just minutes before the kick-off of the match, scheduled for 9 a.m.
Previously, the league leaders had to exclude the FC Dallas and the Nashville SC due to many cases of COVID-19 within the two formations.
“In the case of Dallas and Nashville, according to the number of positive tests in these teams and their ability to hold the training sessions, the thing most prudent to do was to exclude them,” said Abbott during a virtual press conference Sunday morning.
Although the 24 teams still in the running staying at the same hotel, they are isolated from each other in the “bubble” of the MLS. The players and other members of the staff are tested a day.
Outside, the number of positive cases continues to climb.
On Sunday, the Florida authorities have reported 15 300 new cases during the most recent 24-hour period, a record for a single day in the United States since the beginning of the pandemic.