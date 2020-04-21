The impossible mourning of a niece
On the evening of 10 April, Christine Levrot fell asleep with the picture of his aunt on his heart and said a prayer for those she considers her second mother, and that she knew she was sick. The next morning, a nurse at the university Institute of geriatrics of Montreal, told him that his aunt had died of the COVID-19.
Christine Levrot has not been able to say goodbye to his aunt before his death. She has not seen the draft of it. Without a rite of passage ritual, without funeral and without precise information on the moments leading up to his death, Christine Levrot can’t grieve.
“We don’t know what happened, we don’t know who was with her, we don’t even know who is the doctor who declared the death. More than a week after the deaths, we have still received no paper. It is not known where it is made, there is no feedback of the funeral home. I imagine they are overwhelmed. “
Christine Levrot does not want to have the air, ” morbid “, but they need to see the body, to understand. “I have not seen my aunt for a month and a half. It is in the hands of full of foreigners who have done their best. But as for me, I need to know. I need to visualize, I need to see it one last time to do my grieving. “
Mathilde Rivas, 84 years old, was a ” fighter “, tells proudly his niece at the end of the wire. “She has had all the diseases, but it is always returned. “
Since Ms. Rivas was at the Institut universitaire de gériatrie de Montréal, Christine Levrot visiting her every week. She knew all the world, the orderlies, the nurses. After the death of his father and of his mother, his aunt became his anchor point. “It was my family duty, my duty to niece, [to see]. This is what kept me alive on the family plan, she said, the voice interspersed with sobs.
On march 11, Christine Levrot has embraced his aunt for the last time. But she didn’t know that yet.
In the following days, the health facility has closed its doors to visitors to control the pandemic. Christine Levrot did not, she knew that her aunt was in good hands. Even when the media began to report on the catastrophic situation in certain NURSING homes, Ms. Levrot did not. Maybe it was the carnage in the NURSING homes, but certainly not in the center where lived his aunt, which he had always found so reassuring.
When she received a call from the doctor on the 1st of April, informing her that her aunt had the COVID-19, Christine Levrot began to worry. But the doctor has found the way to be reassuring.
New staff
She called every day to catch up on the news with the nurses, she knew them by their names. But over the days, it no longer acknowledged the people at the end of the wire. When she was taking the news of his aunt, he was repeating the name, we checked into the folder. As if nobody knew who was Ms. Rivas.
We offered him a last visit of five minutes. “I was in a phase where I was super afraid of the virus ; I was afraid to go see my aunt, but I felt mégacoupable. “
She knew that she could not go only once. With his cousins — the son of Mathilde Rivas —, they have agreed that they would be waiting to the last minute. The centre had to call them. The call never came and Mathilde Rivas died, on the 11th of April in the morning, without the voices of those she loved for one last time.
Christine Levrot has contacted a funeral business. “The person at the other end of the line looked overwhelmed “, she says. She asked to see the draft, but it was impossible. She asked for a picture : also impossible.
“I want there to be a pandemic and that the virus is contagious, but there is something that doesn’t work in all of this. I would like that one explained to me what is the approach to post-death so that I can continue to feel connected. I’m confined at home. Even the mourning is confined. “
The bodies of people who died from COVID-19 must be put in sealable bags, which can not be opened under any circumstances, upon an order of the public Health, ” says Julia Duchastel, vice-president at Alfred Dallaire Mémoria.
Intimate ceremony
In some cases, if the situation allows, a private ceremony can be arranged at the salon, but closed casket. You can also make a ceremony, virtual, or postpone it to a later date. But Ms. Duchastel doesn’t hide, with the increase of deaths and the additional protocols to abide by them, they are overwhelmed.
And the loss of bearings, in these very difficult times to live in normal times, weighs more families, she notes. “For the loved ones, there is a grieving to do not to be able to have rituals that we all know. The fact of being in a vacuum, it is very difficult. “
Same sound of bell on the side of Jean-Charles Cardinal, co-owner of the funeral home Cardinal : “The families often do not have the chance to see the loved one prior to death. They feel rushed ; they lack something. The mourning seems to be more difficult for the relatives of the victims of the COVID-19 because you can’t embalm and expose the deceased. We need to have a great listening and be even more compassionate. “