The inaction of the security Council of the UN is “shameful”, according to NGOS
NGOS deplore the inaction of the security Council of the united nations and the confrontation between the United States and China.
Share
May 19, 2020 21h27
Updated at 22h58
Share
The inaction of the security Council of the UN is “shameful”, according to NGOS
AFP
Agence France-Presse
UNITED NATIONS inaction in the face of the pandemic COVID-19 of the security Council, paralyzed by a confrontation between the United States and China “, who seem to be incapable of leadership” at the UN, is “shameful”, said Tuesday in a press release several NGOS.
Two months after an appeal by the secretary general of the united nations, Antonio Guterres, to a cease-fire in the world to better combat the disease, the Council has failed to agree on a resolution to support this initiative, reproach in their text, International Rescue Committee, International Crisis Group or Save the Children, who are among the signatories.
“The paralysis of the security Council in the face of the COVID-19 is shameful. For millions of people, it is also incomprehensible”, said David Miliband, head of the International Rescue Committee.
For Rob Malley, president of the International Crisis Group, “the United States and China have treaty negotiations”, the resolution “as an opportunity to return the responsibility for the origin of the COVID-19” rather than promote “a call direct to a reduction of the violence”.
“Neither Washington, nor Beijing do not seem to have the ability or the desire to show leadership at the UN during a global crisis”, he laments.
At the head of Save the Children, Inger Ashing judge on his side that the security Council “has a historic opportunity to stop the fighting in the world and ensure that humanitarian workers have full access to those who need it most”.
Since the release on 8 may by Washington of a compromise text proposed by France and Tunisia, the negotiations in the security Council are deadlocked. The United States refused any mention of the world Health Organization (WHO), while China wants a reference in the resolution.
The call of the secretary-general has received the support of more than two million people and 200 NGOS, and individually of approximately 140 members on the 193 of the UN. Unlike the security Council, the UN general Assembly has already adopted two resolutions related to the pandemic, the a April 3, to strengthen international cooperation and the other on 20 April to demand equitable access to future vaccines.
+
THE SECURITY COUNCIL WOULD REQUIRE CANADA TO MANAGE THE POST-PANDEMIC
Justin Trudeau says that the candidature of Canada for a seat on the security Council of the united Nations is more relevant than ever as the world will need to rebuild after the great pandemic.