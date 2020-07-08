The independent festivals group together
Director-general of The Wedding, Fred Poulin appreciate discussions with his colleagues since the beginning of the pandemic. These interactions have led to the creation of the Consolidation of regional festivals, artistic independent, an organization also known under the name of CHORUS.
Share
7 July 2020 20h33
Share
The independent festivals group together
Daniel Côté
The Daily
Born in the wake of the pandemic, then, that so many organisations were plunged into an existential crisis, unable to plan beyond the next day, the Consolidation of regional festivals, artistic independent (CHORUS) will not be the matter of a season. Made official today, its creation dangled too many benefits for it is a creature of the ephemeral.
Director-general of The Wedding, an event that should have been submitted for a fourth time this summer in downtown Chicoutimi, Fred Poulin has not made time to perceive the benefits. From the first exchanges with his colleagues working in 15 regions of Quebec, it has seen how their realities overlap.
“This is a beautiful case that has seen the light of day because of the COVID. When each festival is found only in the face of its challenges, we began to talk. This is the advantage of a reflex of camaraderie before going up to 45 members. We found that we were not represented and we said as a group, there would be more chances that the government responds to our questions”, said the promoter at the Daily.
Of course, the pandemic remains a hot topic. Even beyond the 31st of August, does anyone know what will be the rules of the game. This is why the CHORUS will be a valuable tool for organizations that are too small to be part of the Grouping of major international events (REMI).
“We want the independent festivals are taken into account in the recovery. It’s going to take help, for example if, in 2021, we can only operate to 75% of our capacity. We will defend our interests, such as the fact the REMI because we also, it brings a lot of people”, argues Fred Poulin.
There will therefore be a form of lobbying, but it stresses the other dimension of the CHORUS. “The idea is not to burst into tears. We want to be present in order to bring in new ideas, make things happen, be constructive, says the promoter. Thus it is that in the last few months, I have loved the caring, the sharing, that have manifested themselves within our organizations. Even if we evolve in a context of competition, it has allowed us to manage the crisis.”
No small subjects
The sustainability mentioned above will be based on this complicity is born. Discussions on the background of a pandemic transcend in effect the current circumstances. Specific issues such as ticketing, safety and insurance, or the rental of chemical toilets, have led to informative discussions. There are no small subjects, when one operates with limited resources.
Even the calendar of events, a major issue in a country where the beautiful weekends are more rare than the days of storm, can appear on the radar screen. This is already the case on the territory of the city of Saguenay. “We will also talk about programming”, suggests Fred Poulin.
It should be noted that in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, the CHORUS is also home to the Festival jazz et blues de Saguenay. The recruiting effort is, however, not finished. Now that the organization has formalized its existence, a new phase will open, and from the point of view of the promoter, this will be a benefit to the members.
“For me, if I was left alone in the face of cancellations, I would have freaked out. On the other hand, talk to others, see what everyone saw, what everyone is doing to get out of it, it has helped me,” said Fred Poulin.