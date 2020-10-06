Industrial production “is showing a very clear recovery” from the early indicators for September, which showed heterogeneous improvements according to the impact of the pandemic in the different sectors, anticipated the Minister of Productive Development, Matías Kulfas.

According to the minister's reading, manufacturing activity “is showing a very clear recovery”, since the leading indicators for September “show a slight increase” compared to the same month last year , and highlighted the improvements that were registered in the manufacture of motor vehicles, cars and commercial vehicles , as well as agricultural machinery .

The data that the Government has been collecting in recent weeks reflect a significant improvement in production and expectations also in areas such as furniture, refrigerators, washing machines, kitchens, hot water tanks, taps and materials for construction ; likewise, a positive trend is also observed in electronics, yarns, knitted and flat fabrics, industrial dry cleaning, footwear, home cleaning, toys, and bicycles.

“The result is heterogeneous, now the industry is recovering and this coexists with activities that are still suffering from this crisis, ” said the minister, although he stressed that there are activities such as ” tourism and gastronomy that are very bad”, and that the Government It will continue to support them with the payment of salaries through the ATPs .

Likewise, Kulfas highlighted in radio statements quoted by the Télam news agency the recent announcement of the reduction of import duties and an increase in refunds . “This means that the industry will have greater incentives to add value , to export with greater industrialization content and it is an issue that modifies a trend in recent years,” said the minister.

On the other hand, Kulfas referred to the exchange situation: ” The real exchange rate is above the historical average, and it helps exporters to export , so that national production does not have to suffer a predatory consequence with imports. “.