The information for the community

May 9, 2020 5: 00 am
Simon Carmichael
Initiative of journalism-local – The Sun
TICKET / AT a time when the journalists are living two crises at once, that of the COVID-19, and the financial threat to several media reports, the quality information, it is essential more than ever.
Yes, the information allows the one who has to guide and reflect, but it also brings communities, it fuels conversations and forge opinions. It is for this reason that I would want to be a journalist, even in the middle of a storm.
For me, information has always had an important place. In secondary 1, far from suspecting that I’d do a trade, I used to read religiously, every morning, my Sun and watched the nightly le téléjournal.
Over the years, my idea was more and more clear, this is what I wanted to do. So much so, that my first orientation course for school, my mind was already made up, my course was already marked out. I was going to study journalism in media Art and technology in Jonquière.
I’ve always had an interest pushed for the policy, whether it be municipal, provincial, federal or even international. This love of the political game to me, has also led to my interest in many topics often discussed in this world : the environment, social issues, transportation, the economy or the culture.
A bond of community
During my stay in Jonquière, I discovered a facet of journalism that was unknown to me, its community aspect. By creating and sharing local information and close to the people, the journalism allows to highlight inspiring initiatives, outstanding people and beautiful places that, otherwise, would have surely gone under the radar.
This is also the side bracing of the regional information, which makes me so feverish to cover the beautiful region of Gaspésie. Tell the story of all the days of those who live there, behind the postcard and the rocher percé.
Look forward to sharing with you!