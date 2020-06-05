The infrastructure projects are calculated according to the electoral weight of the CAQ
The prime minister François Legault
June 4, 2020 21h43
Caroline
The Canadian Press
The prime minister François Legault, acknowledges that 200 infrastructure projects in the bill, 61 were categorized according to the electoral weight of his party in Quebec.
There are 60 % of the projects that are in constituencies caquistes, he said on Thursday at a press conference, ” which represents roughly the distribution of the number of members, although we would like to have more than 60 %, so it must not neglect the other counties.”
Bill 61 provides, among others, the construction in accelerated schools, roads and public transit.
Earlier, the liberal opposition had accused the government of the Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) to grant with unprecedented powers, and to use the crisis of the COVID-19 to advance its political agenda.
The liberal critic for the treasury Board, Gaétan Barrette, had pointed to a “disturbing” of bill 61, is the promise to build 38 homes of the elderly, mainly in counties caquistes.
The city of Montreal, where the health crisis has hit hardest and where the CAQ did not elect only two deputies, would be the most overlooked : under the piece of legislation, it would be able to get two of these houses.
“If this is not done the policy with a crisis, I don’t know what it is, exclaimed Mr. Barrette. One chooses in this bill would not only violate the rules of the Charbonneau commission, but also to make the policy of distributing to the right places, so that electioneering, the homes of the elders.”
Bill 61, filed Wednesday by the president of the treasury Board Christian Dubé, aims to accelerate 202 infrastructure projects in order to revive the economy. It offers all kinds of” relief “, particularly in matters of expropriation, and the environment, which do not arouse concern among the opposition.
The question period was entirely devoted Thursday to bill 61. It must be said that the deputies engaged in an extensive review of the legislative, as the government has indicated that it wanted to adopt it before the end of the parliamentary session on June 12.
Mr. Legault indicated that he did not include the use of the gag and preferred to work in collaboration with the opposition. Indeed, just 24 hours after filing his bill, Mr. Dubé was already thirty amendments.
“I think it would be unfortunate to lose months of work for a lot of people in the building because of a certain partisanship”, has launched François Legault, to the place of the opposition parties, who might be tempted to slow down the work.
“Huge blank cheque”
In addition, Mr. Barrette has warned in a press briefing on Thursday against a ” danger to the taxpayers “, who are likely to see the costs explode if we do not apply strictly to all the rules surrounding the management of projects.
On Wednesday, the auditor general had noted in his report the major shortage of engineers in the ministry of Transport, as well as the lack of rigour in the cost estimate of work to be done.
The parliamentary leader of Québec solidaire, Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, has also jumped into the fray, lifting a other pane “disturbing” of the bill.
According to him, the CAQ, which aims to extend the state of health emergency “ad vitam aeternam”, takes a liking to manage the Québec without democratic debate.
Since the 13th of march last, the government must extend the state of emergency, which gives him exceptional powers, by executive order every 10 days.
However, with the adoption of bill 61, it will be a “huge blank cheque” (giving him) the permission to do that'[he] wants, how [he] wants, during the time that[he] wants,” said Mr. Nadeau-Dubois.
“The checks and balances, it is that there was not enough in the era of Maurice Duplessis, for its part, launched the parliamentary leader of the liberal Party, Marc Tanguay.
Mr. Legault pleaded in the Room that they no longer had the leisure in Quebec ” leave the projects hanging out “. He said that if his government did not act immediately, then no progress would be made on the blue line of the Montreal metro during the next two years.
“Reduce these delays, without reducing the requirements for the benefit of Quebecers,” he said.
The purpose of bill 61 is also “to get people to work in the field of construction”, said the prime minister, who notes that the unemployment rate in Quebec is currently 17 %.
For its part, the Parti québécois (PQ) has expressed concern that the CAQ does not raise the collusion and corruption in Québec. “The CAQ we magazine a second commission Charbonneau”, has mocked the parliamentary leader of the PQ, Martin Ouellet.