The inhabitant of Krivoi Rog deprived of driving license for driving in a condition of narcotic intoxication
April 1, 2020 | News | No Comments|
The inhabitant of Krivoi Rog for a year are two or three police in a condition of narcotic intoxication and refused to undergo examination.
This Informant reported in Ingulets district court.
For this reason, police officers made administrative reports under part 3. 130, Art.
As a result, Inguletsky district court decided to admit the fan buzz guilty of committing an administrative offense under part 3 of article 130 of the Cao (driving while intoxicated), deprived of the right to drive vehicles for a period of 10 years and pay 40 thousand 800 hryvnias of a penalty.
