The INSPQ does his mea-culpa for the publication of the scenarios without notice
In the press conference, the prime minister sought to dispel the doubt about the independence of the INSPQ, before the question is asked.
Marie-Michele Sioui and
Mylène Crête
In Quebec City
May 12, 2020
- Quebec
The prime minister François Legault was forced Monday to defend the independence of the public Health, two days after the publication of scenarios of déconfinement in Montreal, which have caused the frustration of those around her — and that appear to be the result of beasts ” technical errors “.
Communication strategy or comedy of errors ? The dissemination of scary scenarios for the greater region of Montreal, at 16: 59 on Friday by the national Institute of public health of Quebec (INSPQ), has been resounding.
First, the titles of the newspapers, have referred to the “worst” Saturday, namely scenarios 150 daily deaths in July, excluding NURSING homes.
And then among the members of the entourage of the prime minister, which were “not happy” to see the headlines. “There is no question that it happens,” said a close adviser to Mr. Legault. “Next time, if it suits you, we could do a briefing technique “, has also been suggested by the national director of public health, Horacio Arruda, in point of press. The INSPQ is also committed to do things differently in the future, by setting in advance the day and time specified for the output data.
The dissemination of the scenarios that montreal was initially supposed to do “on Friday at the beginning of the afternoon,” said the epidemiologist, Gaston De Serres, the Duty.
“There have been technical problems, which have delayed it. […] When things are delaying, and it ends up leaving in the late afternoon, it looks funny, he continued. I think that there was not many people who was happy about it. “
It should not see, according to him, a lack of independence of the INSPQ. “Put the data out there on Friday late afternoon, it can easily give this impression, and I can tell you that this was not the intention “, he still recognized.
Mr. De Serres has, however, remained vague on the technical issues, simply explain that they were related to the update of the data.
The next time, if it suits you, it could be a technical briefing
Horacio Arruda
The technical problems can be explained by the fact that the teams of experts from the INSPQ, Université Laval, McGill University and the Institut national d’excellence en santé et services sociaux (INESSS) has had to revise and validate the data to ensure their accuracy, according to the spokesperson of the INSPQ, Sybille Jussome. “The document Strategies déconfinement in Quebec : the projection was published as soon as the latest version has met the standards of publication of the INSPQ “, she wrote in an email sent to the Duty in the early evening Monday.
On the defensive
In the press conference, the prime minister sought to dispel the doubt about the independence of the INSPQ, before the question is asked. “This is not me, this is not the government that decided the date and the time of the publication of the studies “, he said.
Never the teams of the prime minister would not have authorised this type of publication on a Friday afternoon, ensured his entourage.
“We have not had the good reflex “, it has nevertheless recognized a member of the cabinet of the prime minister. It was then agreed that a member of the government would have had to present themselves to the public, Saturday, or Sunday, to put into context the figures of the INSPQ.
According to our information, the prime minister and his team have taken the decision to postpone the recovery in the greater Montreal area in the morning on Wednesday. A series of criteria — including the famous measurement of transmission, the indicator R0 — have been taken into account.
The close advisers of the prime minister have been informed of a version “preliminary” study of the INSPQ in the late afternoon on Wednesday. They have not thought good to notify the head of the government, having regard to the nature yet exploratory data.
According to Mr. Greenhouse, these have been presented to the ministry of Health ” in the middle of the week “.
Dr. Arruda, he has chosen not to discuss these scenarios during his visit to Montreal, Friday, for fear of ” making people nervous “. “I didn’t realize that this scheme, which represents the worst-case scenario, would be interpreted as an indication of what was going to happen,” he said in English. “This is only the Saturday that I saw that it had created a lot of concern “, he also said in French.
Monday, 748 new people reported as positive to the COVID-19 have been identified in Quebec, bringing the total to 38 469. Not less than 1838 people were hospitalized Monday, including 193 in an intensive care unit.
The ” transparency “
“When the information released on the Friday afternoon, this is never the guarantee of a large radiation, or a desire for wide dissemination of information,” said the Duty of the parliamentary chief of the Parti québécois, Pascal Bérubé. “But hey, maybe it’s just a coincidence. “
The professor of the University of Montreal Pierre Fournier, who has completed his term on the board of directors of the INSPQ a week ago, recalls that the projections published are commissioned by the ministry of Health. “The INSPQ does autosaisit not a mandate,” he said in an interview with The Duty. The scientists acting ” without political consideration “, he assured. It is then up to the government to “decide ” and” arbitrate ” on the basis of the data provided by the experts.
A former director of the office of health contacted by The Duty , has stated that the INSPQ and the national director of public health are not entirely independent, although they have still a high degree of independence. In the organizational structure of the ministry of Health, the INSPQ reports directly to the minister Danielle McCann. Dr. Horacio Arruda, assistant deputy minister, he reports to the deputy minister, Yvan Gendron.
With Marie-Eve Cousineau and Marco Bélair-Cirino
Inseparable
François Legault refuses to separate from the national director of public health, Horacio Arruda, with which it animates the points of press on the progress of the COVID-19 in Quebec since the beginning of the state of public health emergency. The prime minister swept from the back of the hand the application of the Parti québécois that the press briefings of the government and the public Health are kept separately. “There’s a utility that we could be both at the same time here because some of your questions, as you can see from the beginning, it is for me to answer, but there are other issues that are very technical [and which may be answered by Dr. Arruda]. Me, I’m not a doctor, I am not a specialist in public health, ” said Mr. Legault.
