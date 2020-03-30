The installation in Venice offers a look at the city differently
In Venice set the dynamic art installation.
AZIMUT – creation of French artist and designer Arnaud Lapierre demonstrates an alternative perspective of Venice, writes Designboom.
On the waterfront of the Riva del Schiavoni in front of the Palazzo Ducale (“Doge’s Palace”) is located 16 moving cylinders with magnifying mirrors.
Driven and synchronized drives slowly direct view of passersby on the architectural elements of one of the most beautiful cities in the world – Venice. From Palazzo Ducale, the bell tower of the Cathedral of San Marco and the Church of San Giorgio Maggiore.
In this project, Lapierre tried to provide the audience “shifted reality and abstract contemplation”. Segment the existing architecture and at the same time restoring it in the form of patchwork, the artist strives to create “the possibility of both a detailed and a partial escape from our environment.”