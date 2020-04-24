The Institute of cardiology and respirology of Quebec by reinforcements in the Montérégie region
The university Institute of cardiology and pneumology of Quebec
22 April 2020 11h28
Updated at 12h48
Elizabeth Fleury
The Sun
The university Institute of cardiology and pneumology of Quebec (IUCPQ) will send as soon as Wednesday of the reinforcement in the prevention and control of infections in the CISSS de la Montérégie-Est.
The IUCPQ has responded to the call for the mobilization of the prime minister François Legault in places where the COVID-19 has struck hardest. “Today [Wednesday], the CISSS de la Montérégie-East will benefit from the expertise of the head of service and three coaches in the prevention and control of infections (PCI) specially trained in the Institute. Three other coaches, PCI will also support professionals in the greater Montreal area in the next few days,” announces the IUCPQ in a press release.
The team of the Institute will support the prevention and control of infections of the CISSS de la Montérégie-Is to train stakeholders on the ground on the measures of prevention and control of the COVID-19, outbreak management, current and propose measures that are PCI-specific support for users with the disease.
According to the president-general director of the IUCPQ, Denis Bouchard, the superspecialized institution in cardiology and pulmonology has developed an expertise in infection prevention and control, particularly in the context of the COVID-19. “If we can be of benefit to other institutions, then we answer present,” said Mr. Bouchard.
These measures of PCI, along with several other measures aimed at ensuring the protection of the health and safety of all stakeholders, have enabled the Institute to play its role as a centre designated COVID-19 “without any of its employees or doctors will not contract the disease until now,” says the press release.