The intensive care unit, put to the test
Photo: John Moore Getty Images / AFP
If the epidemic is resumed, intensive care units could be quickly busy, then began also the revival of the urgent activities to operating theatres.
The intensive care units of hospitals are under high pressure and may otherwise be requested during the déconfinement that announcement. Because since the very beginning of the epidemic, no less than 68 % of the patients who had to be treated to survive the COVID-19 were between 19 and 70 years of age.
At least that is what has learned The Duty, thanks to the data requested from the ministry of Health and social Services (MSSS) on the overall admissions occurred in Quebec intensive care unit between the end of February and the 28th of April.
If the risk of severe disease and death is significantly higher among seniors, those have little transited in the intensive care units since the epidemic is mostly concentrated in the last weeks in the NURSING homes, out of hospitals.
So far, so these are adults and the “young seniors” struggling with significant complications that have mobilized the bulk of the resources in the intensive care unit.
In almost 45 days of the epidemic, on the 632 patients with severe the COVID-19 admitted and often intubated in the intensive care units, 385 were between 41 and 70 years. Batch, 37 could not be saved. Sixty patients of this age group have also died in other units of the hospitals. Not less than 46 patients younger than 41 years have stayed in the icu and a small number — that the MSSS will not disclose for reasons of confidentiality — has not survived. No admission has not been reported in patients under the age of 18 years.
“The older ones die, especially on the floors, or have already given indications of end-of-life. But not the young. To the intensive care unit, the age of patients ranges between 40 years and sixty advanced, ” says Dr. Germain Poirier, intensivist and specialist in internal medicine at the Charles-LeMoyne hospital.
Déconfinement delicate
At the time that Quebec plans to raise the containment to the working-age population, this portrait allows us to anticipate the pressure that could shortly announce that these units are essential to minimize the mortality rate. According to the MSSS, the Quebec would have 1000 beds in intensive care. To this day, the number of patients admitted on a daily basis in these units hovers around 220.
But many experts fear the effect of the déconfinement. If the epidemic takes the bull by the beast, the intensive care units could be quickly busy, then began also the revival of the urgent activities to operating theatres, ” He wants to avoid a second wave of infections, as if the major surgeries are taken, most patients will already be on the intensive care unit. This will add to injury and other trauma that will lead to the reopening of the building construction, and other sectors of the economy, ” predicts Dr. Poirier.
After being late to consult, of patients with disease who have seen their condition deteriorate, are also in intensive care. According to this doctor, even if the capacity of the intensive care unit has been doubled, even tripled in some hospitals, it is still necessary for human resources to follow.
“It is viable in the short or medium term, but the COVID-19 will not disappear overnight. You can’t work 24 hours a day, 7 days per week. To prevent fatigue, one of the weekend staff. After 14 days in icu, the doctors are returned on the upper floors to see the patients less sick, to blow out, ” says Dr. Poirier.
According to Dr. Hoang Duong, president of the Association of medical specialists in internal medicine of Quebec, the intensivists of the metropolis, have seen their workload double since march. “They are in very high demand. Fatigue sets in, ” he says, because the care provided to patients with COVID-19 require a lot of time and energy. “It is necessary to put on protective equipment and breathing becomes difficult. Everything is more slow. It affects the efficiency, ” says Dr. Duong.
At the CHUM, Dr. Jean-François Lizé, head of the intensive care unit (ICU), expects to see ” the curve back up for the next few weeks. “As a younger population, including teachers and daycare workers, will soon be exposed to a greater risk of infection.
“The order is going to be heavy, because it tries to resume slowly the surgery essential. In Montreal, we take over the relay of hospitals with outbreaks of COVID-19 “. At the CHUM, the number of beds in icu may increase from 66 to 97, but ” would not really have the personnel to make it work “, admits Dr Lizé. In spite of everything, “he says,” the people have heart and are ready ” to face the music.
Legault confident
When asked about the ability of the hospitals to collect the déconfinement, the prime minister, François Legault, has acknowledged Thursday that ” the space [was] not as big in Montreal. “” It is today the 30th of April. […] In concrete terms, we still have 11 days to the shops, 19 days for schools. […] Go, […] will be given only if all the conditions are met before these dates-there. “The director of public health, Dr. Horacio Arruda, has explained that there were 147 acute care beds occupied at the present time in Montreal.