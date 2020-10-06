Alicia Castro, who held the position between 2006 and 2011, assured that this is “an unfortunate turn in our foreign policy.”

Ambit

ADVERTISEMENT

The position of the national government regarding the report on the violation of human rights in Venezuela continues to generate internal controversies. First, when the decision was not to accompany him and also now, when he changed his mind and voted for the Resolution of the Lima Group, which condemns the country chaired by Nicolás Maduro for its flagrant violations of human rights.

The one who lit the fuse and detonated the bomb on this occasion was Alicia Castro , ambassador to Caracas, Venezuela, between 2006 and 2011. Through her Twitter account, Castro said that this is “an unfortunate turn in our policy. Exterior”.

“Argentina @CancilleriaARG @felipe_sola voted the Resolution of the Lima Group, condemning Venezuela, with Bolsonaro, Duque, Piñera, Viscarra, in whose countries Human Rights are flagrantly violated. Mexico voted with Venezuela. A regrettable turn in our foreign policy” Castro said.

https://twitter.com/AliciaCastroAR/status/1313529792457846786?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw [/ embed]

Castro is known for being an ultra-Kirchnerist, which is why his criticisms, which were directed mainly at the Foreign Minister, Felipe Solá, are not surprising.

Regarding the resolution, the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva approved the two-year extension of the mandate of the International Mission created in 2019 to investigate human rights violations in Venezuela.

It was promoted by the Latin American countries that make up the Lima Group, with 22 votes in favor and only three against. In addition, 22 countries abstained from voting.