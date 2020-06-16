The International of tennis of the United States may be held in camera
Photo: Andy Brownbill Associated Press
Like many professional leagues, the professional leagues of tennis have been suspended since march.
The governor of the State of New York, Andrew Cuomo, said Tuesday that the International of tennis of the United States will take place after the month of August behind closed doors.
Their outfit is part of the measures of déconfinement taken by the State in the wake of the pandemic COVID-19.
The Association of american tennis (USTA) had decided to go ahead with an event without the viewer, provided that the State approves of his game plan.
The International the United States must put in motion the 31 August and end on 13 September. They are usually the fourth and last Grand Slam of the season, but they will be the second in 2020.