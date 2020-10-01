The international repercussions for Quino's death
This morning the renowned artist from Mendoza died at the age of 88 and newspapers from all over the world echoed the sad news.
This morning the Mendoza artist Joaquín Salvador Lavado , known worldwide as Quino , died at 88 years of age. The cartoonist had a legion of fans around the world for the popularity of his character Mafalda , his most famous creation.
After knowing the sad news, there were many newspapers from different parts of the world that echoed the death and fired the renowned graphic artist from Mendoza with affection.
The Spanish newspapers El País and La Vanguardia gave the sad news significant space on their covers and highlighted that Quino was one of the most famous cartoonists in the Spanish language.
The Brazilian newspaper O Globo also echoed the news and affectionately fired the creator of Mafalda . The same did the Chilean newspaper El Mercurio and the Colombian newspaper La Semana .
The son of Andalusian immigrants, Joaquín Salvador Lavado was born in the city of Mendoza on July 17, 1932 (although the official records state that he was born on August 17) and from his birth he was nicknamed Quino to distinguish him from his uncle Joaquín Tejón, a painter and graphic designer. This morning he died at 88 years of age.